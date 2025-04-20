Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Take the same focus and determination that makes you a shark in the office out on the golf course when you use Mind Caddie to up your mental golf game. Packed with short audio lessons, guided exercises, and performance tracking, the Mind Caddie app helps you hone in on the mindset that makes you a successful golf player. This usually $209 app is now just $99.99, so don’t miss this undervalued investment in your success.

On the course and off

Getting a round in with your colleagues is about more than seeing who makes it under par. It’s the time that puts a social face on your business connections. It’s the much-needed movement in a week spent sitting before screens and reports. It can also be a mental exercise in focus and confidence when using Mind Caddie for performance coaching on and off the course.

Golf is as mental as it is physical. When you tap into the Mind Caddie app’s proven coaching methods from Karl Morris — a performance coach for Ryder Cup captains and PGA Tour, European Tour, PLGA, and Ladies European Tour winners — you learn the tools to help yourself achieve success. The program is structured in a way that helps you track your improvements and build mental resilience, all backed by scientific study.

Using the app to improve your game

You’ve already tried tutorials and swapping clubs. Now it’s time to use the simplest tool you’ve got: your listening ears.

Listen to the short audio golf lessons to practice mental strategies. Use guided exercises to build confidence and focus. Follow the step-by-step course to develop yourself as a player. Then, track your performance — what gets measured gets improved, after all. You’ll see the proof in your own performance increases. Transform your mind, transform your game.

A better golf game is out there, and you can play it for just $99.99 with Mind Caddie, now discounted by 52%.

StackSocial prices subject to change.