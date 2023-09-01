Even when cash is scarce, or revenues are down, small businesses need insurance. Businesses that are underinsured or without adequate coverage may face financial problems or even bankruptcy.

Key Takeaways Small business owners should have broad, adequate insurance and periodically review and update their coverage as circumstances change.

Policies for small businesses include business owner’s policy, product liability, professional malpractice, and commercial insurance.

Minimum business insurance requirements are often imposed by the state where it is located.

What Is an Insurance Policy?

Insurance policies are contractual agreements between the insurer and the insured. The contract will detail such information as:

What is insured

The cost of the insurance

The conditions under which a claim may be made

The terms of payment if the claim is honored

Most insurance policies have deductibles, the amount the insured must pay toward a claim before the insurance company pays. Usually, the higher the deductible, the lower the premium or cost of the insurance. Premiums are commonly paid annually, quarterly, or monthly. Policies also state the terms of the coverage and when it needs to be renewed.

Types of Business Insurance

Business Owner’s Insurance

A business owner insurance policy offers small and midsize companies broad protection against financial loss. If a property is damaged by fire or flooding, the insurance company may pay the cost of repairs. It also might cover the owner’s legal liability for bodily injury to someone if the business is held accountable.

What the insurance covers will be specified in the policy. An all-risk policy, which covers every eventuality except for specifically cited exclusions, offers more protection than a named perils policy, which only covers specified risks. Risks that may be covered in a business owner’s policy include:

Fire

Flooding

Other sources of property damage

Theft

Bodily injury

Business interruption for specified reasons

Product Liability Insurance

This type of insurance may be necessary if businesses sell a product that has the potential to injure a user. Selling a product that injures someone, even if the business did not design, manufacture, or distribute the product, requires legal liability that injury should be covered.

Commercial Insurance

A commercial insurance policy may be required if your business is larger and more complex than a single-owner or partnership retail operation, service business, or professional practice.

Businesses that may require a commercial insurance policy include manufacturers, restaurants, and commercial real estate operators. A commercial policy is typically more expensive than a business owner’s policy because the risks are higher and potentially more costly to the insurance company.

Professional Malpractice Insurance

Professions that give advice or provide care services may require professional malpractice insurance to protect themselves from substantial liability in the event of a lawsuit and include:

Medicine

Dentistry

Law

Accounting

Advertising

Financial planning

Occupational therapy

Computer analysis

Journalism

Psychotherapy

Real estate

Insurers calculate premiums for malpractice insurance based on actuarial data for risk, dollar damages, and other relevant factors. Prices vary widely depending on the profession, its subspecialties, and the specific services or advice offered.

Homeowners Insurance

Home-based businesses that operate from a private residence need a comprehensive homeowners policy to complement business owner’s insurance. The homeowners’ policy doesn’t cover claims related to a business conducted in the residence but includes:

Home or personal property damage caused by fire or storms

Medical costs of occupants’ injuries caused by fire, storms, wind, and lightning

Medical and legal expenses of other people accidentally injured in the insured home

Loss or theft of specified personal property, either in or away from the insured home

Under certain circumstances, a home-operated business in which risks are minimal may have a low-cost rider or endorsement added to an existing homeowners policy to cover damage to business assets. Coverage may not apply to costly equipment or inventory used or stored on the premises or if hazardous or combustible materials are used or stored.

Amount of Coverage

The amount of coverage for property damage or loss should be consistent with the replacement cost of the properties involved, including a home, if applicable. Liability coverage is more difficult to calculate, so business owners should consult a knowledgeable agent or broker, especially one familiar with the operating business. Some states also impose minimum insurance requirements for businesses.

What Are Common Types of Business Insurance? Common types of business insurance include general liability insurance, which covers areas such as bodily harm, property damage, and personal injury; commercial property insurance, which covers owned or rented business property and equipment; business income insurance, which covers lost income; professional liability insurance, which covers lawsuits against a business; workers’ compensation insurance, which covers benefits paid to employees if they are injured on the job, and data insurance, which covers losses from data breaches.

How Do You Get Insurance for a Small Business? Business owners can search for insurance agents or companies that can assist them in finding the right insurance at the best price. Companies can reassess insurance needs and what is available on the market at each policy renewal.

What Is Directors and Officers (D&O) Liability Insurance? Directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance protects the directors and officers of a firm in the event they are sued. Directors and officers may be sued by outside parties, such as suppliers and customers or their employees. D&O insurance is meant to protect the personal assets of the directors and officers.

The Bottom Line

Business owners can discuss insurance needs with a knowledgeable insurance agent or broker to find adequate coverage. Companies can review coverage periodically as the business evolves and make changes, compare prices, and look for the best value.