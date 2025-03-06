Intangible AI, now backed by $4 million in seed funding, offers an AI-powered creative tool that allows users to create 3D world concepts with text prompts to aid creative professionals across a variety of industries.

The company’s mission is to make the creative process accessible to everyone, including professionals such as filmmakers, game designers, event planners, and marketing agencies, as well as everyday users looking to visualize concepts. For instance, everyday users could generate home design and small art projects using the tool.

With its new fundraise, Intangible plans a June launch for its no-code web-based 3D studio, it says.

Leading Intangible is Charles Migos, a former lead designer for Apple’s first-party iPad apps (iBooks, Notes, and News) and the vice president of product development at Unity. His co-founder, Bharat Vasan, is an entrepreneur who previously co-founded Basis, a wearables company acquired by Intel.

Migos conceived the idea after working at Unity, a platform used by millions of game developers. He wanted to build a tool for all creatives that leveraged the power of generative AI.

“Unity Editor is an incredible tool, but the people actually making the creative decisions aren’t using that tool,” Migos told TechCrunch. “With the advent of AI, I realized that it was going to be entirely possible to make 3D accessible to people who can’t now, and package that in a way where generative AI and 3D creation tools were designed for professional creatives,” he added.

Intangible’s product is designed to make it easy for users to dive into 3D creation without needing to learn complex coding. By simply providing prompts, users can use AI to construct a comprehensive 3D world, designing a city or landscape from scratch.

Starting with a 3D canvas editor, users can easily drag and drop elements from a library of around 6,000 3D assets, including people in different poses (like walking, running, or sitting), trees, roads, vehicles, and more.

Plus, with storyboard capabilities, filmmakers can also manipulate camera angles and organize scenes in order.

After the initial design phase, users can switch to “Visualizer mode,” which uses AI image generation to render the scene more vividly. Intangible leverages Deepseek, Llama, and Stable Diffusion, among others.

Additionally, Intangible has a collaboration capability. Teams can share links to their web-based projects and work together in real-time, gathering feedback and making adjustments on the fly.

Intangible is currently in closed beta, and users can apply for early access. The company reports that it has already attracted interest from “hundreds” of creatives, including major film and gaming studios. (Specific names will be announced later, the startup says.)