As Artificial Intelligence is lauded as humanity’s next savior, sinister forces instead see it as a prime opportunity for extortion rather than genuine innovation.

What is now happening in the world of cybercrime isn’t just an evolution in fraud tools, but a huge leap led by the “intelligent hacker” – an invisible assailant who uses advanced AI techniques to create a false reality that appears genuine, even in video calls.

According to cybersecurity expert Khaled Gamal al-Din, the most prominent tool of this new kind of attacker are “deepfake” algorithms, which enable them to simulate your manager’s or a relative’s voice and image to convince you to transfer money or reveal sensitive information.

All this happens as they fool you into thinking are speaking with someone you know.

The danger isn’t limited to visual deception. Some devices are infected without their owners’ knowledge and conscripted into “botnet” networks, used for attacks on institutions or even for covert cryptocurrency mining.

What’s worse, this malicious software can automatically alter its behavior to evade protection systems.

Cyberattacks no longer rely solely on spam emails or rudimentary hacking attempts.

In the age of AI, we’ve entered the era of the intelligent hacker – capable of mimicking humans, manipulating audio and video, and executing sophisticated scams that are difficult to detect.

But what exactly is an intelligent hacker, and how can we avoid their threats?

What is an ‘Intelligent Hacker’?

The “intelligent hacker” are a new breed of cyber attackers.

According to technical expert Khaled Gamal al-Din, speaking to Al-Masry Al-Youm, these adversaries leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced techniques like Deepfake and Machine Learning to execute sophisticated cyberattacks that defy traditional detection methods.

Key characteristics:

Masters Human Mimicry : They can convincingly simulate voices, images, or written communication to impersonate individuals known to the victim (such as a manager or family member).

: They can convincingly simulate voices, images, or written communication to impersonate individuals known to the victim (such as a manager or family member). Strategic Attack Timing : They analyze online behavior to pinpoint the optimal moment to persuade victims into clicking malicious links or divulging sensitive information.

: They analyze online behavior to pinpoint the optimal moment to persuade victims into clicking malicious links or divulging sensitive information. Crafts Authentically Realistic Messages : Their communications are devoid of linguistic errors or tell-tale signs, meticulously designed to appear as if from a trusted source.

: Their communications are devoid of linguistic errors or tell-tale signs, meticulously designed to appear as if from a trusted source. Evades Systems Before Individuals : They employ software capable of dynamically altering its behavior to bypass detection by security programs.

: They employ software capable of dynamically altering its behavior to bypass detection by security programs. Recruits Devices Covertly: They can seize control of a victim’s computer, transforming it into a component of a network used for orchestrating attacks or for illicit cryptocurrency mining.

Why is it more dangerous?

This new threat is more perilous because it doesn’t rely on random chance; instead, it leverages data, analysis, and sophisticated deception.

It manipulates victims into willingly participating in fraud through subtle, intelligent deception.

From deception to control

Gamal al-Din explains: “We have entered the era of AI-driven cyberattacks. Hackers can now employ advanced algorithms to analyze user behavior online, pinpoint individual vulnerabilities, and determine the optimal moment to strike.”

He notes that this software can also emulate writing styles, voices, and images with high precision, ensnaring victims in traps that are exceedingly difficult to uncover.

Even more worryingly, the expert warns that many users unwittingly transform from victims into the hacker’s tools.

Their devices become infected with malware that enlists them into vast botnets, which are then used to launch attacks on organizations or mine cryptocurrencies without the device owners knowledge or permission.

This malicious software is now capable of autonomously altering its behavior to evade detection, making it increasingly challenging to discover and counteract.

A new generation of cyber-crime

The shift in the nature of attacks reflects what specialists term “offensive intelligence,” where criminal tools have become capable of learning and adapting, even remaining dormant within systems for weeks before launching a calculated attack.

These sophisticated attacks no longer target only individuals but also banks, healthcare institutions, media organizations, and even national digital infrastructure.

Tips to protect yourself… before its too late

Despite this bleak outlook, Gamal al-Din emphasizes that defense remains possible, provided that traditional security approaches are re-evaluated in favor of vigilant digital awareness and advanced defensive technologies.

He offered a set of recommendations to counter this new wave of threats:

Continuous Updates : Never postpone updating your operating system or applications; every delayed patch is an open door for intruders.

: Never postpone updating your operating system or applications; every delayed patch is an open door for intruders. Double Verification : Do not make decisions based solely on messages or calls, especially concerning financial matters. Always contact the source directly to confirm the request.

: Do not make decisions based solely on messages or calls, especially concerning financial matters. Always contact the source directly to confirm the request. Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) : This setting remains one of the most effective safeguards against account hijacking.

: This setting remains one of the most effective safeguards against account hijacking. Smart Security Software : Traditional tools are no longer sufficient. Seek out antivirus solutions that also incorporate Artificial Intelligence.

: Traditional tools are no longer sufficient. Seek out antivirus solutions that also incorporate Artificial Intelligence. Personal Data Protection : Avoid sharing sensitive photos or information on unverified platforms, as they might later be used to generate deepfake content.

: Avoid sharing sensitive photos or information on unverified platforms, as they might later be used to generate deepfake content. Training and Awareness: Whether at work or home, individual awareness serves as the primary line of defense against the “intelligent hacker.”

The battle isn’t just technological

The Egyptian expert concluded by stressing that in this era, the battle is no longer just offensive vs defensive software; it is now a fight between awareness and deception, and between professionalism and digital recklessness.

“Artificial intelligence is not inherently evil; it is merely a tool. It can be wielded to commit crimes, just as it can be employed to detect and halt them. Those who grasp the nature of this threat, build resilient and updated systems, and train their personnel in digital critical thinking will be the most secure in this transforming world,” he noted.