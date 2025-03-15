Incoming Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan, who was named to the position this week, will receive compensation valued at about $69 million if he reaches targets over the coming years.

The package includes a salary of $1 million, plus a 200% performance-based bonus, the chipmaker said in a filing Friday. It also includes $66 million in long-term equity awards and stock options and new-hire incentives.

Separately, Tan agreed to buy $25 million in Intel shares in the first 30 days of taking the job. “Lip-Bu’s purchase reflects his belief in Intel and commitment to creating shareholder value,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Intel announced Tan was filling the role left vacant when the board ousted his predecessor, Pat Gelsinger. The semiconductor industry veteran, who previously served as an Intel board member, is tasked with trying to return the company to the forefront of an industry that it dominated for decades.

Tan, 65, will assume the role on March 18, the company said Wednesday. He will rejoin the board as well after stepping down in August 2024.

Intel’s stock has rallied this year, gaining 20%, including a surge of 15% on Thursday following the announcement of Tan’s appointment.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com