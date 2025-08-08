Intel (INTC) CEO Lip-Bu Tan came aboard the troubled chipmaker in March with multiple harrowing tasks: deciding the fate of the company’s cash-bleeding manufacturing division, stemming losses in its legacy computer chip business, and catching up in the AI race.

Now he has another, arguably more daunting problem: President Trump.

Trump called for Tan’s resignation in a post early Thursday on his social media platform, Truth Social, writing, “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately.”

The post came minutes after Fox Business covered recent criticism of the CEO from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton over his ties with China. In April, a Reuters report detailed Tan’s wide-ranging investments in Chinese companies made through his VC firm, Walden International. The outlet found that the firm “remains invested in 20 funds and companies alongside Chinese government funds or state-owned enterprises, according to Chinese corporate databases.”

Cotton wrote a letter to Intel chairman Frank Yeary on Wednesday, saying he felt “concern about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security,” given those ties.

Tan responded in a memo to employees posted on Intel’s website late Thursday, saying there was “a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles.” He went on to express his love for the United States, where he’s lived for more than 40 years.

“We are engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts,” he wrote. “I fully share the President’s commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security, I appreciate his leadership to advance these priorities, and I’m proud to lead a company that is so central to these goals.”

Intel is the only remaining large-scale US-based advanced chip manufacturer and has contracts with the Department of Defense. Most of the world’s advanced chips are made by Taiwanese contract chip manufacturer TSMC (TSMC.BA), which is expanding its US footprint with a $165 billion investment to build factories in Arizona.

While Tan contends with a newfound adversary in Trump, he’s still on the hook to solve massive issues at Intel that he inherited from his predecessor, Pat Gelsinger.

For one, Intel’s legacy business making CPUs, or central processing units, is losing its dominance, forfeiting market share to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Arm (ARM). Intel’s revenue share of the market for CPUs in desktops, for example, fell to around 66% in the first quarter of 2025 from 81% the prior year, according to Mercury Research data obtained by investing firm Bernstein.