Investors are betting on new Intel (INTC) CEO Lip-Bu Tan to turn around the troubled chipmaker.

While it’s unclear whether Intel’s financial problems can be fixed quickly, Wall Street analysts — and current and former employees — generally agree on what steps Tan needs to take, short of a breakup. Those steps include everything from cutting jobs to turbocharging Intel’s young foundry business.

A semiconductor industry veteran, Tan was appointed to his new role on March 12. Investors applauded the news: Intel stock rose more than 15% the next day. Analysts liked Tan’s experience as former CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a semiconductor design software company, and his experience on boards of some 14 semiconductor companies, including Intel.

Now the hard part.

Tan is inheriting a company whose financial losses have made it a takeover target in recent months. Many Wall Street analysts and investors believe Intel — which is the only American leading-edge chip manufacturer — would be better off splitting up and selling its struggling manufacturing business. Case in point: The stock has risen on various reports in recent months of potential deals, some of which were allegedly being worked on with the support of the Trump administration.

Reuters reported last week that Tan plans to keep Intel’s manufacturing business running for now and is looking to bolster Intel’s faltering AI chip efforts to catch up to Nvidia (NVDA). He said as much in a letter to employees on March 12: “Together, we will work hard to restore Intel’s position as a world-class products company, establish ourselves as a world-class foundry and delight our customers like never before.”

Read more about Intel’s stock moves and today’s market action.

Yahoo Finance interviewed four Wall Street analysts and nine current and former Intel employees — including high-level executives. The employees were granted anonymity due to nondisclosure agreements and fear of jeopardizing future employment opportunities. Some of those sources said Intel should be left in one piece, at least for now. That’s because, if split up, Intel’s foundry would immediately go bankrupt, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon told Yahoo Finance.

And Intel’s product business, which designs the chips, can’t outsource to rival manufacturers so easily — Intel semiconductors are specifically made in accordance with its own internal manufacturing processes. Not to mention, Intel’s billions in CHIPS Act funding requires it to retain majority ownership of its foundry.