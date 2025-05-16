Intel’s (INTC) efforts to restore the chip giant to its former glory may hinge on a new manufacturing process the company calls 18A.

Short for 18 angstroms — an angstrom is equal to 0.1 nanometers — 18A is, according to Wall Street analysts and chip industry experts, Intel’s last hope to take back the semiconductor crown from rival TSMC (TSM).

Available later this year, 18A takes advantage of two manufacturing techniques that TSMC isn’t using yet: gate-all-around transistors and backside power. Intel says the technologies will improve its chips’ performance and efficiency.

But Intel isn’t just using 18A to reclaim its place as a leading chipmaker. The company is also banking on using the technology to move in on TSMC’s contract manufacturing business by building 18A-based chips for itself and custom versions for third-party customers.

But that’ll prove difficult. TSMC already builds chips for companies including AMD, Apple, and Nvidia. Intel opened up its manufacturing business to outside clients in 2021 under former CEO Pat Gelsinger. But Wall Street analysts and executives grew exasperated with his strategy and what they saw as unrealistic goals for the business, which lost $13.4 billion in 2024 despite recording a revenue of $17.5 billion.

So far, Amazon and Microsoft have signed on to build their own chips using Intel’s 18A process, with the hope that others will follow suit. But CFO David Zinsner says third-party commitments are “not significant” yet, according to Reuters.

Intel’s 18A is so important because it’s introducing two technologies to the company’s chips at once. First, it’s taking advantage of gate-all-around transistors — next-generation transistors that can more actively control the flow of electricity through a chip. It’s also using a technique called backside power, which changes where and how power is delivered to a chip’s transistors to enable more efficiency and better performance.

Together, the two technologies would help improve AI application performance without running into energy constraints, UC Santa Barbara engineering processor Kaustav Banerjee told Yahoo Finance. That would cut down on problems like overheating — something that reportedly plagued Nvidia’s Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) when they were in development.

Taking first-mover advantage in the chip industry typically means big wins for a semiconductor manufacturer. Intel’s founders invented modern semiconductors, and the chipmaker was the first to successfully manufacture a new kind of transistor called Finfet in 2011.