MCLEAN, Va. — Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Livermore, California-based Aalyria, the advanced software-defined and optical networking communications pioneer, that includes financial commitments to advance the development of a new optical technology that will transfer record amounts of data between ground and space.

“Aalyria’s groundbreaking technologies give us the opportunity to pursue highly-secure connectivity at unprecedented speeds, opening up new frontiers in satellite communications,” said Bruno Fromont, Intelsat Chief Technology Officer. “The Intelsat-Aalyria collaboration will enable enhanced mobile broadband connections and represents another step forward towards our Next Generation Unifying Network vision enabled by software-defined networking, 5G and multi-orbit operations.”

The MoU creates a framework for the two companies to cooperatively deploy Aalyria’s technologies, a software and hardware platform that can orchestrate bi-directional optical ground and space connectivity for satellites at speeds of hundreds of gigabits per second. These technologies will offer secure and ultra-fast ground-space connectivity for government and commercial customers. When operational in 2024, Aalyria will deliver massive data files in real time, as well as back up networks which are running short of capacity or compromised.

“The advancements from this collaboration will do for space-based connectivity what the transition from copper to fiber optics did for terrestrial connectivity,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria. “Aalyria’s new multi-orbit network-as-a-service is set to make history by offering secure all-optical, hundreds-of-gigabits-per-second connectivity with an eye toward multi-terabit connectivity for a diverse range of platforms and environments, including spacecraft, aircraft, maritime, and remote field operations. With Intelsat’s industry leadership and Aalyria’s visionary technology, we are together reshaping what is possible and creating a fundamental capability to lead and enable a vibrant new space economy.”

