SAN JOSE, Calif. — Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano said his team needs to learn how to “suffer some moments” if it is to make progress and get better results than Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Miami came from behind twice through two Tadeo Allende goals, both of which involved Lionel Messi in the buildup, to earn a point on the road. But the match marked the fourth time in the last five games in all competitions that the Herons conceded at least three goals.

Miami’s record in its last six matches is 1-4-1 (W-L-D).

“It was a difficult game for us,” Mascherano said. “So at the end, if you can score and you put the game in your way, you have to try to live some moments and try to keep calm. This is something that we have to learn because against Dallas the other day, at the end of the first half against Minnesota, we concede the second goal.

“So it is something that all the time we are making the same mistakes. So it’s impossible. It’s impossible if we have to fight for important things. So at the end, as a team, we need to make a step forward and to learn from this.”

Javier Mascherano became head coach of Inter Miami in February 2025. Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images

The Herons got off to a dream start when Maxi Falcon nodded home Jordi Alba’s cross after a mere 34 seconds. But Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari then gifted San Jose an equalizer 91 seconds later, with Cristian Espinoza pouncing on the keeper’s misplayed pass and squaring for Chicho Arango to score.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the goals scored by each team in the first 125 seconds were the fastest to start a match since at least 2008.

A flurry of goals before half-time saw San Jose edge in front.

Beau Leroux put the home side in front in the 37th minute with a piledriver from 26 yards, only for Allende to tie things up with a close range finish seven minutes later.

San Jose was not made to wait long for their third, with Ian Harkes scoring his first goal in San Jose colors four minutes into first half stoppage time with another effort from outside the box.

“I think it’s about making individual mistakes, but… We need to know how to live every single moment into the game because you start [out] winning. Then we concede two goals,” Mascherano said.

“We cool the score again in five minutes to go to half-time. We need to [play] more mature, to live and to know how to suffer some moments.”

Ten minutes into the second half, Allende equalized for a second time, stabbing home Baltasar Rodriguez’s centering feed. Messi nearly found a winner in the second minute of stoppage time, but Quakes keeper Daniel denied the Argentine from close range.

“Personally, it was a very average game. I’m happy about that, because I wasn’t feeling very well,” Allende said with the help of a translator. “But hey, this helps me with confidence and my performance.”

In the end, Miami recovered to earn a road point, but Mascherano knows his side need to produce more complete performances.

“We need to keep with the positive things,” he said. “I think the team was fighting until the end, trying to score, trying to win the game and this is the way in terms of spirit. Then, we have to improve a lot because you cannot concede the goals that we concede today.”