Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano said the club continues to defy expectations with Club World Cup performances after the 2-1 victory over FC Porto in its second group stage game, after critics doubted the team’s abilities ahead of the tournament.

“I think we all agree within the club that the team has taken a step forward in competing, showing that we’re up to the task. Perhaps there were some doubts before the start of the competition, but I don’t want to get into that,” said Mascherano on Sunday.

“I think this isn’t the time to analyze the Club World Cup. I think analysis should be done when it’s over, and we’re in the middle of the competition, and we have to focus on continuing to compete. Tomorrow we’re going to have a very difficult match, but we have to get through it.”

Inter Miami face Palmeiras in the final game of the tournament’s group stage with the possibility of qualifying for the knockout round. Defeating the Brazilian giants by any margin would guarantee Inter Miami a first place finish with seven points and the chance to face the side that emerges in second place from Group B in Philadelphia on June 28, while a draw allows the club to clinch second place in the group and still qualify to the round of 16.

If the club loses to Palmeiras and Al Ahly falls to FC Porto, Inter Miami qualifies to the round of 16 in second place. A loss to Palmeiras and an Al Ahly defeat over Porto, however, would force a draw in the group and automatically trigger the tournament’s tiebreaker criteria.

“We’re facing possibly one of the most important games in the history of our club. Above all, let that fill us with enthusiasm to be able to play it, let it not be a burden, not a burden, but an excitement and a challenge for this group of players who are also doing well up until now,” said Mascherano.

“It would be a big mistake if we went into it thinking about not playing it and only about the result. I think that when you think about the result and don’t go into it, certain things can happen during the game that make it very difficult to get back into the game. In the end, our idea is to go and win the game like we’ve always done, like every time we go into a game, whether it’s in the Club World Cup, MLS, the Champions League, or any other competition we’re involved in.

“But from that point on, we clearly want to win it through a plan. We don’t go crazy, knowing that we have to minimize many of Palmeiras’ strengths and try to take advantage of and expose their weaknesses.”

Mascherano also confirmed Lionel Messi will be available for the game tomorrow after experiencing some pain playing Porto, while left-back Jordi Alba may return to the starting 11. Alba featured for Miami in the tournament’s second group stage game after three weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, participating in the victory and seeing much-needed minutes to regain fitness.

By qualifying to the round of 16, Inter Miami will meet the criteria for success defined by Mascherano and co-owner Jorge Mas before the tournament started.