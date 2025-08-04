Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi suffered a “minor” muscle injury in his right leg Saturday night in the Leagues Cup match against Necaxa at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The timeline for his return remains undetermined and will depend on the response to treatment, according to the club.

“Messi underwent medical tests to evaluate the extent of the muscle discomfort he experienced during last night’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, which forced him to leave the field,” the club said in a news release.

“The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.”

Messi sustained the strain early in the match Saturday after coming into contact with Necaxa’s Raúl Sánchez and Alexis Peña when dribbling into the box. During the play, Messi stumbled to the ground and later slammed his hand on the turf in frustration, before seeking medical attention a couple of minutes later.

He officially left the pitch in the 11th minute and headed directly to the locker room.

After the game, head coach Javier Mascherano mentioned the injury might not be that serious because he wasn’t in pain but rather felt discomfort.

Inter Miami came back to draw 2-2 with Necaxa in the final minutes on a goal by Jordi Alba before winning 5-4 on penalty kick to win the additional point.