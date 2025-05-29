Inter Miami set to host CF Montréal in key MLS matchup

Inter Miami CF (6W-3L-5D, 23 points) returns home to Chase Stadium to host CF Montréal (1W-9L-5D, 8 points) on Wednesday, May 28, in a 2025 Major League Soccer regular season fixture. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami comes into the match following a 3-3 draw on the road against the Philadelphia Union. Goals from Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi helped narrow an early deficit, while Telasco Segovia scored a 95th-minute equalizer after entering as a second-half substitute. The result marked the first time in club history that Inter Miami came back from a two-goal deficit in the 85th minute or later.

The team will aim to secure three points at home as they continue to compete in a tightly packed Eastern Conference. Inter Miami has been strong offensively this season and is seeking to improve consistency on the defensive end.

CF Montréal remains at bottom of Eastern Conference standings

CF Montréal visits South Florida following a 2-2 draw against LAFC in their last MLS regular season match. The Canadian club currently sits in 15th place in the Eastern Conference with just one win, nine losses, and five draws, collecting a total of eight points through 15 matches.

Forward Prince Owusu has been Montréal’s top performer this season, contributing four goals and two assists. The team continues to struggle defensively and has yet to find consistent form under pressure.

Wednesday’s matchup will mark the 11th meeting between Inter Miami and CF Montréal in MLS play. Inter Miami holds a record of three wins, six losses, and one draw against the Canadian side. The most recent encounter between the two clubs resulted in a 2-3 victory for Inter Miami on the road in May 2024.

With both teams looking to climb the standings, the fixture presents an opportunity for Inter Miami to capitalize on home-field advantage and for Montréal to seek a rare road result.

