Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami will play Columbus Crew in a crucial Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Saturday. Columbus Crew are leading the MLS Eastern Conference table with 18 points from eight games, Inter Miami have 15 points off seven games.

Inter Miami will play Columbus Crew at Huntington Bank Field. The kick off is scheduled at 4.30 pm (ET). Lionel Messi’s match can be live streamed at MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

The last unbeaten teams in MLS are set for a Saturday showdown in a non-league market when the Columbus Crew “host” Inter Miami in Cleveland.

There’s one reason and one reason only for the unusual location: Lionel Messi. The most recent evidence of his immense popularity came Sunday when his Inter Miami drew 62,358 to Soldier Field for the Chicago Fire’s largest crowd in history.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the Crew and the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, opted to play in the Browns’ 67,431-capacity stadium rather than 150 miles south in Columbus where Lower.com Field (20,371) has become a fortress.

The Crew are led by Diego Rossi, who has three goals in his last three matches to push his season total to five. They likely will have to contend with a rested Messi. In five MLS matches (four starts), he has three goals and two assists.Miami has played a heavy schedule with seven MLS matches and six more in the CONCACAF Champions Cup since February 19.The match in Chicago completed a stretch of four matches in 12 days so having extra time to prepare for the Crew is a relief to Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

