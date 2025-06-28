Who: Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami

What: FIFA Club World Cup round of 16

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States

When: Sunday, June 30 at 12pm (16:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 9am local (13:00 GMT) in advance of our live text commentary stream.

FIFA’s Club World Cup serves up a treat in the round of 16 as Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami against his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentinian international forward joined the French giants, and now first-time European champions, from the club he represented since childhood, Barcelona.

PSG’s coveted European success was not forthcoming, and Messi headed for new pastures with his 2023 move to Major League Soccer.

Now, Messi faces a PSG side shorn of many of the Galacticos recruited to seal European glory, but full of youthful exuberance and riding the crest of their Champions League wave.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the match.

Why does Messi’s Miami vs PSG carry such weight?

When PSG meet Inter Miami, it will mark a rare reunion of European football greats, all layered with old loyalties, recent regrets and the chance for Lionel Messi to settle a score.

Sunday’s game features a compelling contrast of eras – a PSG side powered by youth and energy fresh off their maiden Champions League title, and an Inter Miami team built around ageing-but-iconic former Barcelona stars.

On the PSG touchline, Luis Enrique comes face to face with four players he once led at Barcelona: Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

They are all now reunited under Miami coach Javier Mascherano, another figure from Luis Enrique’s treble-winning era at Camp Nou.

“Luis Enrique is a phenomenon,” Alba said this week. “I’m excited to see him and will give him a hug, but when the ref blows the opening whistle, we’ll try to beat him.”

Suarez, now 38, reflected on his former manager’s impact: “I already had a competitive DNA, but he injected even more into me,” he said.

Do the Barcelona contingent have history with PSG?

In another layer of intrigue, Miami’s contingent of former Barcelona players were all part of 2017’s “Remontada” against PSG.

That was PSG’s darkest night, when Barca thrashed them 6-1 in Spain after losing 4-0 in Paris in their last-16 Champions League tie.

That was when Miami’s veterans were at their peak.

Now, they rely on memory and rhythm, while PSG’s core has been reshaped by a rising generation: Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Vitinha have helped inject fresh energy into Luis Enrique’s system, culminating in a Champions League triumph just weeks ago.

How did PSG fare in the group stage?

The Parisian side arrive in Atlanta after a 1–0 loss to Brazil’s Botafogo in the group stage, which raised questions about fatigue following a long European season.

Though PSG remain heavy favourites on paper, that defeat showed cracks in a squad that has played more high-stakes matches than most of their rivals.

PSG took their group with wins in their opening games against Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders.

How did Inter Miami fare in the group stage?

Inter Miami finished second in their group behind Palmeiras with one win and two draws to their name.

The Messi-inspired 2-1 win against Porto was crucial to their progress.

Can Miami’s Argentina axis take down PSG?

“It will be an honour for me facing a great coach, one of the greatest I’ve had in my career,” said Mascherano of Luis Enrique.

Now in his first major club coaching role, Mascherano brings an emotional edge and tactical sharpness to a Miami side that, while physically limited by age, can still threaten, especially with Messi in form.

The Argentina great endured a turbulent two-year stint at PSG after leaving Barcelona in 2021. Though he won domestic silverware, Messi never found peace in Paris and, after his World Cup win in 2022, some fans turned on him.

“I didn’t enjoy myself at PSG,” Messi told reporters earlier this year. “It was a tough period.”

Mascherano believes that memory still drives him.

“When something’s stuck in his mind, Messi gives a little extra,” he said this week.

What went so wrong for Messi at PSG?

PSG had made it to the Champions League final and then semifinals in the two seasons prior to Messi’s arrival, so he looked like the final piece in the jigsaw.

Instead, they went backwards with him in the side, going out of Europe’s elite club competition in the last 16 two years running.

Having to fit in Messi, with his estimated annual salary of 30 million euros ($35.2 million) after tax, as well as Neymar and Mbappe, may have increased the star appeal, but it weakened them as a team.

Towards the end, the Barcelona legend was even being jeered by some sections of the PSG support who felt Messi’s commitment to the cause was not what it should have been.

Messi was a PSG player when he inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in late 2022, but there were only flashes of his genius at club level in France.

His statistics stand up to any scrutiny, with 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 appearances, and he did win two Ligue 1 titles while helping increase PSG’s value as a brand.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano, meanwhile, believes the unhappy memory of his time in Paris could spur Messi on.

“It’s clear that for us it’s better if he plays angry, because he’s one of those players who, when he has something on his mind, gives an extra effort,” Mascherano told ESPN.

How did PSG fare last season?

PSG’s stunning 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in Munich at the end of last month, which allowed them to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time, completed an incredible treble-winning season for the Qatar-backed side under the coaching of Luis Enrique.

How did Inter Miami fare last season?

Miami finished as the club with the most points in Major League Soccer’s (MLS) regular season, handing them a place at the Club World Cup instead of LA Galaxy, who won the MLS Cup, which is regarded as the highest prize in the MLS.

FIFA announced Miami’s addition to the Club World Cup in October after they broke MLS’s regular-season points record with a 6-2 win over New England Revolution to reach 74 points, one better than the previous record set by New England in 2021.

PSG team news

Ousmane Dembele has just resumed training after overcoming a hamstring injury, but may not even be fit enough for the bench.

Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola are vying to start with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in. Youngster Senny Mayulu was selected for the match against Seattle in Dembele’s role.

Inter Miami team news

Jordi Alba has returned from injury and will challenge youngster Noah Allen for the left-back position.

Drake Callender, Gonzalo Lujan and Yannick Bright are all still sidelined. Veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari will continue to deputise for the former.

PSG predicted starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Doue

Inter Miami predicted starting lineup:

Ustari; Weigandt, Aviles, Falcon, Allen; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

PSG form guide (all competitions):

W-W-W-L-W

Inter Miami form guide (all competitions):

W-W-D-W-D