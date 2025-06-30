Inter Milan will aim to secure a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals when they face Fluminense in the Round of 16 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday.

Cristian Chivu’s squad had a challenging group stage journey, edging past 10-man River Plate and Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds after a surprise draw with Monterrey to top Group E. The Italian champions have shown resilience but will need to step up as the knockout rounds begin.

Fluminense, meanwhile, scraped through to the Round of 16 with a narrow win over Ulsan HD and gritty goalless draws against Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilian side will need to raise their level against a more experienced European opponent.

This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Inter Milan and Fluminense. With both sides having struggled for consistency in the group stage, Monday’s clash promises to be tightly contested, with a quarterfinal berth and a shot at title on the line.

