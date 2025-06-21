The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This ancient practice has numerous benefits for people of all ages. Research has shown that doing yoga regularly can boost flexibility and overall strength, improve sleep, reduce stress, and more. Whether you’re into restorative stretching or intense Ashtanga flows, the right gear can be key to supporting this healthy habit. Read on for ten essentials every yogi needs for a perfect practice, in celebration of International Yoga Day.

This mat is a classic that works hard whether you’re a lifelong yogi or trying your first downward dogs. It comes with 5mm of cushion for comfortable poses and is relatively lightweight (at under 3 pounds), so you can easily tote it to your neighbourhood studio.

Best water bottle alternative

This is a premium hydration station. It’s dishwasher safe, has enough capacity to hold an entire litre of iced matcha—and the ability to keep it chilled for hours. Plus, it will fit in your car’s oversized cup holder.

A pair of blocks is an essential prop for a well-rounded practice. They will allow you to move safely into more advanced poses, maintain proper alignment, and prevent muscle strain.

You can run errands before and after class or bring your own bands and blocks—and pack everything else you need into the zippered main compartment. Just slide your mat into the sling for easy transport.

Dual detached pouches are perfect for stashing your valuables as you shuttle to and from your hot yoga class. The trifold wallet has space for cash, cards, and the like, while the zippered pouch keeps other valuable safe when you’re on the move.

Whether you’re working on breathing and meditation in your Hatha class or like to have a cushion under your knees in savasana (the final resting pose), this bolster is the right shape and firmness to keep you comfortable. We like the sturdy handle, and that it comes with zippered outer cover for easy cleaning.

Generally, people are encouraged to do yoga barefoot, but not everyone is comfortable with that, especially at the gym or movement studio. We like the elastic arch support of these grippy socks, that have a seamless toe and are made with 90 per cent cotton.

The buttery soft sweat-wicking fabric and wide high-rise waistband will keep you comfortable as you move through your studio class or home routine. Choose from 14 different colours and four lengths to find your perfect pair.

You get comfort, style and function with this bra top. And the front ruching and pretty colour options mean it’s cute enough to wear off the mat, too.

This made-in-Canada spray includes botanicals like rosemary, lavender, lemongrass and marjoram to keep your mat fresh and clean. Simply spray all over whenever it needs a refresh, then allow to dry before you roll your mat up for storage.

