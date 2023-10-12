Internet Money rapper Rot Ken, who had been previously staring down a murder conviction, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, the “Miracle” rapper (real name Kenneth Maurice Williams) was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for burglary in the first degree, and to an additional five years behind bars for the possession of a firearm during a crime, for a total of 20 years behind bars.

His incarceration began on October 2, and his maximum possible release date is in July 2032.

Check out the documents below:

Back in June, Rot Ken was arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Augusta, Georgia.

According to a report from The Augusta Press, the rapper and an accomplice allegedly shot two men in April, leaving one man dead and the other injured.

The incident reportedly occurred in “broad daylight,” with the shooters jumping out of a car and shooting into the victims’ vehicle, killing a passenger named Usaini Yunusa. The driver, Kobe Burns, was able to drive away – but he was reportedly drunk and crashed into some trees when he sped away. He was taken to the hospital with injuries and later faced DUI charges.

According to the report, Rot Ken (real name Kenneth Williams) had already been in jail for 10 days on a probation-related offense when the murder warrant was served. He’s previously been convicted of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, burglary and theft by receiving stolen property.

In total, Rot Ken was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first offender and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Producer Taz Taylor launched the Internet Money collective in 2016, consisting of producers and artists. A blend of a YouTube channel, a record label and a producer union, the platform is used as a medium for producers to sell beats as well as an aggregator for producers and creatives.

In 2020, the collective dropped their first studio album, B4 the Storm, in 2020. The effort consists solely of tracks produced by Internet Money members and features a mix of artists who are signed to them and some who aren’t, including Trippie Redd, Lil Mosey, Iann Dior, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Swae Lee, Future, the late Juice Wrld and more.

The album debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified gold.