Glassdoor’s best internships of 2025 span tech, consulting, finance, and more. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Internship season is in full swing.

Career site Glassdoor has published a list of the best internships of the year.

It’s largely tech, along with some firms in consulting, accounting, biotech, and more.

Internship season is upon us, and careers site Glassdoor has published a listing of the best internships of the year.

More than half of the 25 top internships Glassdoor identified are in the tech industry, though industries like consulting, finance, and biotech are also represented.

“These are really industries that offer high career growth as well as good pay, so it’s no surprise that these are very attractive employers for interns,” Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor, told BI.

The job market has cooled considerably in the past few years, and it shows at even the lowest rungs of the career ladder. Glassdoor’s report found that last year was the most competitive internship season since the pandemic. The top internships in this year’s ranking come from some giants of their industries.

“These are larger companies that not only offer good career growth, but are also perhaps more stable than some of the smaller companies that are more volatile year to year,” Zhao said. “As the job market cools, there is more appeal to companies where there might be more job security.”

Here are the top 10 internships of the year, according to Glassdoor:

10. LinkedIn

Median base monthly salary: $8,333

Overall rating: 4.1

9. Synchrony

Median base monthly salary: $ 5,166

Overall rating: 4.1

8. Microsoft

Median base monthly salary: $7,875

Overall rating: 4.1

7. McKinsey & Company

Median base monthly salary: $8,333

Overall rating: 4.1

6. Genentech

Median base monthly salary: $7,500

Overall rating: 4.1

5. Uber

Median base monthly salary: $7,750

Overall rating: 4.1

4. AMD

Median base monthly salary: $7,916

Overall rating: 4.2

3. NVIDIA

Median base monthly salary: $8,333

Overall rating: 4.2

2. Capital One

Median base monthly salary: $8,833

Overall rating: 4.2

1. EY – Parthenon

Median base monthly salary: $7,500

Overall rating: 4.4

Glassdoor said its ranking was determined by looking at a combination of median salary, overall review rating, and ratings of workplace factors, such as career opportunities, culture and values, and work-life balance.

To be eligible for inclusion in the list, companies had to have at least 1000 employees. They also needed a minimum of 15 salaries listed and a minimum of 15 reviews with at least 10 workplace factors submitted on Glassdoor by US interns from April 2024 through March 2025.

For the rest of the list, check out Glassdoor’s full ranking.

