With AI now reshaping the way people work, Dell Technologies is doubling down on the UAE and wider Middle East market with its new AI-powered PC portfolio. The company is targeting sectors from healthcare to financial services, and from media to architecture, where AI-driven workflows are already gaining traction.

In a chat with Gulf Business, Haidi Nossair, senior director – Client Solutions Group – META at Dell, outlines how the company is helping organisations transition to Windows 11, simplify device choices, manage demanding AI workloads, and build sustainability into design. She also explains why the shift to AI PCs is becoming less of a choice and more of a competitive necessity for businesses in the region.

With Dell’s new AI-powered PC portfolio now available in the UAE/ region, what kind of adoption trends are you seeing locally, and which sectors are leading the charge?

We’re seeing strong momentum across the UAE and wider region, with rapid adoption of AI-powered PCs as businesses prioritize productivity, security, and mobility. The demand is particularly strong among sectors like professional services, healthcare, financial services, media, architecture, and engineering, where industries are increasingly leveraging Generative and Agentic AI to streamline workflows and drive innovation.

With over 70 per cent of businesses already incorporating GenAI into their workflows, according to a commissioned study conducted by Forrester on behalf of Dell Technologies, it’s clear that the PC is once again central to modern productivity. Our new AI PC portfolio is resonating strongly with organsations looking to future-proof their workforce and stay ahead.

As the Windows 10 end-of-support deadline approaches, how is Dell helping UAE-based organisations transition to Windows 11 while unlocking the benefits of on-device AI and Copilot+ features?

The upcoming end of support for Windows 10 this October is a pivotal moment for businesses. At Dell, we see this as a tremendous opportunity for organizations to modernise their PC fleets with future-ready solutions. Dell provides Modern AI-based Workforce consulting, managed, residency, learning, and advisory services that help customers implement, adopt, manage, and optimise their Workforce solutions, including AI PC deployments. Additionally, our AI-powered portfolio is designed to fully leverage Windows 11 and Copilot+ capabilities.

From improved battery life and performance to on-device AI features that enhance productivity and collaboration, our systems are purpose-built to help organisations make a seamless, secure transition. With Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors featuring dedicated NPUs, our devices are ready to unlock the full potential of AI on the edge where it matters most.

Dell’s simplified portfolio — Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max — offers clear segmentation. What drove this change, and how does it support enterprise customers with varied performance and mobility needs?

The move to a simplified, unified portfolio wasn’t just a branding update, it was a strategic response to a clear challenge: complexity. In fact, research shows that 74 per cent of consumers have walked away from technology purchases simply because they felt overwhelmed. Driven by our customers’ need for clarity, flexibility, and scalability, Dell’s new three-tier structure with Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max, is designed to eliminate that friction and make it faster and easier for customers to find exactly what they need.

With the accelerating pace of innovation, it’s crucial for businesses to quickly identify the right device for the right workload. Whether it’s students and multitaskers using Dell, professionals needing high mobility and reliability with Dell Pro, or power users requiring maximum performance through Dell Pro Max, our segmentation ensures every organisation can find the optimal solution for their needs.

We’ve also introduced a consistent tiering system with Base, Plus, and Premium, making it easier than ever to select the right configuration based on performance, design, and mobility priorities. It’s a bold but necessary step to help organisations confidently navigate the evolving tech landscape and deploy AI-ready infrastructure at scale.

How are Dell Pro Max devices enabling heavy workloads like AI inferencing and creative rendering for professionals in industries such as media, architecture, and engineering in the region?

Dell Pro Max devices are specifically engineered for professionals who demand top-tier performance and efficiency. For example, the Dell Pro Max with GB10 and Dell Pro Max with GB300, at the top end of the high-performance PC range, pack exceptional performance supports up to one trillion parameters in a compact and power-efficient form factor for on-device AI inferencing with more security and least latency. In a category where performance is key, the new portfolio features greater performance generation-over-generation through Dell’s new, patented thermal design.

The devices include Intel Core Ultra (Series 2, U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen and AMD Threadripper processor options and professional graphics. Users can power intensive workloads, from animation to video rendering, run AI inferencing and fine-tune large language models (LLMs), while maintaining security and managing costs.

Our patented thermal design also ensures performance is consistent and reliable. In fields like media, architecture, and engineering where performance and precision are non-negotiable, Dell Pro Max delivers the computing power needed without compromising portability or energy efficiency.

Users can power intensive workloads, from animation to video rendering, run AI inferencing and fine-tune large language models (LLMs), while maintaining security and managing costs. These tools enable creators and engineers to push boundaries, right from their desks or on the move.

The Dell Pro 14 Premium introduces cutting-edge features like a Tandem OLED display and uses 90 per cent recycled magnesium. How important is sustainability and design innovation to your UAE clients?

Sustainability has become increasingly important to consumers in the UAE and across the GCC. Organisations are expected to incorporate more sustainable practices into their operations, with greater value being placed on environmentally responsible packaging and sourcing. In fact, more than 68 per cent of consumers say they favour brands that prioritise sustainability.

Building on Dell’s circular innovation leadership, our latest portfolio is built with a focus on modular design and the increased use of recycled, low-emission, and renewable materials in products and packaging. The Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max devices are the world’s first commercial notebooks with a modular USB-C port.

New technology innovations in battery chemistry also allow the new Dell Pro and Dell Pro Plus batteries to use up to 80 per cent less cobalt and reduce dependence on critical minerals. In such a tech-driven era, organisations must think more responsibly about the lifespan of their products and their environmental impact.

Dell’s unified ecosystem — from laptops and displays to device management platforms —promises seamless performance. How is this enhancing productivity for hybrid and remote workers in the UAE/region?

Dell’s unified technology ecosystem — from laptops and monitors to device management platforms — is reshaping productivity for hybrid and remote workers in the UAE.

With hybrid and remote work becoming the standard, professionals across the region need dependable devices that keep pace with their dynamic environments. Earlier this year at CES, we introduced a range of AI-powered PCs that are now available in the UAE. This lineup includes sleek laptops, high-performance workstations, and versatile desktops, purpose-built to enhance collaboration and productivity.

Dell AI PCs feature on-device AI acceleration (NPU, alongside CPU and GPU) that automates routine tasks such as scheduling, email sorting, and meeting transcription, allowing workers to focus on higher-value initiatives.

Built-in AI capabilities (including Copilot in Windows and other productivity assistants such as Dell Pro AI Studio) deliver features such as document summarisation, advanced audio/video processing, auto-captioning, live translation, and personalised content creation, helping workers get more done, faster, no matter their location.

The hybrid architecture in Dell’s AI PCs, which includes specifically designed CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs, ensures tasks are intelligently routed to the best processor, maximising speed and responsiveness for demanding workloads like data analysis, content generation, or video conferencing. NPU offloading (for example., for auto-framing, background blur, noise reduction in calls) results in up to 58 per cent less power consumption, yielding all-day battery life. This is a critical need for remote and mobile work in the region.

To further enhance productivity, Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM) makes it effortless to manage and personalise multiple monitors and peripherals through one interface. With DDPM, staying organised and efficient has never been easier, giving users full control over their setup with just a few clicks.

Productivity benefits are also extended to the IT organisation. Dell’s AI PCs are designed for easy fleet management, with cloud-based management portals and automated, hands-free provisioning through Dell Client Device Manager and Portal. This empowers IT teams to support regional and global teams efficiently, allowing for rolling out updates, security patches, and device settings remotely and quickly as well as managing all peripherals through Dell device Console.

Forrester studies commissioned by Dell found that businesses moving to Dell AI PCs with modern device management solutions reported up to 75 per cent reduction in user downtime, 30 per cent ROI over three years through reduced support costs and increased employee efficiency. Additionally, an overwhelming 76 per cent of IT decision makers believe employees equipped with AI PCs will outperform those on legacy devices.

Security and IT efficiency are top priorities in regulated sectors like government and healthcare. How does Dell’s AI-driven architecture and device management address these specific concerns?

In sectors where trust, compliance, and uptime are critical, such as government and healthcare, organisations cannot afford gaps in security or inefficiencies in IT operations. Dell understands these demands and delivers solutions that combine AI-driven intelligence with enterprise-grade security to meet these standards.

As IT environments expand, managing thousands of devices across multiple platforms can lead to fragmentation, increased risk, and rising costs. Dell’s Client Device Manager (DCDM) addresses this challenge head-on by offering centralised device management remotely through a single cloud-based or on-premises interface where administrators can push updates, install software, enforce security policies, monitor device health, and automate routine maintenance.

They can also run Automated Provisioning and Zero-Touch Deployment for rapid onboarding and deployment of new devices with minimal manual intervention. This supports IT Unified Endpoint Visibility and full inventory tracking, real-time status monitoring, and actionable insights across all managed devices, allowing organisations to quickly identify issues, non-compliance, or devices requiring attention.

IT can easily apply security configurations universally and track compliance with enterprise or regulatory standards. Automated patching and role-based access controls also help reduce risk. Finally, access to Integrated support tools using the portal/console allows organisations to open support tickets, access troubleshooting tools, generate reports, or trigger remote diagnostics.

Especially relevant for the UAE, this provides organisations with tailored management for diverse work environments, support for regional language, compliance, and regulatory requirements.

Dell’s Zero Trust solutions for PCs blend deeply integrated hardware/software security (for example, SafeBIOS, SafeID), advanced threat protection, secure centralised management, persistent self-healing, and expert advisory services. This approach empowers organisations to continuously verify the trustworthiness of users, devices, and connections, consequently reducing risk, simplifying compliance, and supporting productivity in a work-anywhere world.

With over 70 per cent of global businesses incorporating GenAI, what is your message to UAE/regional companies still hesitant to invest in AI-powered PCs, and how can they future-proof their workforce today?

Generative AI is rapidly becoming central to how businesses operate and grow. A large majority of organisations worldwide are already adopting GenAI tools for tasks like content generation, data analysis, and enhancing productivity. Companies in the region that are still on the fence risk falling behind as the pace of innovation accelerates.

Data is increasingly generated at the edge, making inferencing a key requirement for AI use cases. Optimising this process necessitates running inferencing applications on powerful AI devices built with NPUs with robust secure technology.

The convergence of growing AI capabilities and the upcoming end of Windows 10 support in October makes this the moment to act. This isn’t just a technology refresh; it’s a pivotal opportunity to empower the workforce with smarter, faster, more secure and future proof tools.

Dell’s latest AI-powered PCs are purpose-built for this new era. With integrated NPUs, advanced thermal design, and enterprise-grade security, they are ready to support everything from everyday productivity to GenAI workflows.

As businesses across the UAE move to Windows 11 and reimagine how work gets done, our AI-driven portfolio ensures teams are not just keeping up but leading the way. This allows businesses in the UAE to equip their teams for what’s next, while also maintaining their competitive edge today.