Image: Motivate Media Group

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary is going all-in on the UAE. The outspoken investor has partnered with One Development as a brand ambassador, drawn by the company’s ambitious vision to fuse AI and real estate. “I’m not just endorsing it — I’ll be living in it,” says O’Leary, who plans to move into the Laguna Residences as part of his growing stake in the region’s future.

We caught up with him at One Development’s new office on Saadiyat Island during his recent visit to Abu Dhabi to mark the announcement of the partnership.

In our conversation, O’Leary opened up about why he’s betting big on the UAE, what makes One Development’s real estate model stand out, and the hard truths he shares with every entrepreneur — from Shark Tank pitches to boardroom battles.

You clearly love this region. What keeps bringing you back?

I have residency here. The real estate is phenomenal, the tech is cutting-edge, and the food — especially the Lebanese cuisine — is amazing. It’s an exciting time to be here, and there’s always something new to discover.

Let’s discuss your partnership with One Development as a brand ambassador. What drew you to this collaboration?

Real estate has always been the largest sector in my portfolio — about a third, which breaks my own investing rule. I’ve invested in commercial, residential, and even data centres, but I had never seen the vision that Ali [Al Gebely, founder and chairman of ONE Development] has.

Ali’s idea of fully integrating AI and technology into real estate isn’t just a gimmick. Most smart homes still require five or six apps to function properly — security, cameras, appliances, and so on. One Development offers a single integrated platform to control your entire environment from your phone. That’s genius. I’m very selective with brand ambassadorships, and I only represent products or services I actually use. In this case, I’m going to live there. The technology is the top selling feature, and I’m excited to be part of it.

How do you see yourself contributing to One Development’s broader expansion, especially with your business-building expertise?

What I like about One Development is the diversification. For instance, the DO Hotel is a very different project from Laguna Residences. You want both sectoral and geographical diversification in real estate. The company’s Cairo project really clinched it for me. I have a personal connection — my stepfather is Egyptian and Swiss. I’ve been to Alexandria and Cairo many times and love the place. What Ali is envisioning there is incredible. With investor interest in the region and the kind of returns you can get here, it’s a compelling opportunity.

Speaking of the region, why the UAE? What makes it attractive for investors like yourself?

Policy is everything. You need to be able to get permits, have competitive tax rates, stability, and access to growth. The UAE offers all of that. It’s also become the capital of capital for this region. You can base yourself here and invest across other countries easily. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are safe, accessible, and strategically located. I always tell people — if you want to understand this place, spend a couple of weeks here. You’ll see why it’s exciting for investors.

With today’s global economic uncertainty, what advice would you give investors? What sectors look promising to you right now?

Geographic diversification is critical. If you had only North American assets right now, you’re facing maximum volatility. I’m glad I’ve allocated around 15 per cent to this region — returns have been significant in just the past year.

Real estate particularly in the UAE is much more stable. A lot of my peers from cities like Boston, New York, Toronto, and Zurich are also here. Everyone’s figured it out.

The UAE is pushing SMEs and entrepreneurship. What advice do you have for startups looking for funding?

Ninety percent of my successful venture returns have come from companies led by women. Women are great at mitigating risk and executing. For any entrepreneur, three things matter: First, pitch your idea in 90 seconds or less. Second, prove that you can execute it — ideas are cheap, execution is rare.

Third, know your numbers — market size, growth, break-even point, competitors. That’s how you attract capital.

You’ve mentioned AI is big in the UAE. How does AI fit into your investment strategy?

Huge focus. Most of my AI investments are in vertical applications across our businesses. AI powers content creation — essential for customer acquisition. Now, we can produce compelling, multilingual content with high-quality visuals at a fraction of the cost. AI is a game changer in productivity — even in creative sectors.

What’s a key life or business lesson that you always share?

When I graduated from business school, a guest speaker told us one-third would fail, one-third would live a mediocre life in consulting, and only 10 per cent of the entrepreneurial third would succeed. I thought he was harsh — but he was right. That insight came from experience. Also, listen to your intuition when investing. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t ignore it.

Who are some people who have influenced or inspired you?

Steve Jobs. I worked with him when we developed educational software for Apple. He taught me the importance of the “signal versus the noise”.

Focus on what needs to get done today — the “signal”. Everything else is noise. I live by that 80/20 ratio. Elon Musk is the only guy I’ve seen who’s probably 100 per cent “signal”. He’s something else.

I’ve noticed you wear two watches. What’s the story there?

I’m a serious watch collector. One is set to Abu Dhabi time, the other to New York time. These two watches — a Rolex Rainbow with a rare red band and a Vélos — are part of my prized collection. When I come to the UAE, I like to wear colourful pieces.

You mentioned longevity. So how does Mr Wonderful prioritise health with such a busy schedule?

I invest a lot in myself. The best longevity clinics are here in the UAE. Every time I visit, I do EBOO therapy (extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation) —cleansing and ozonating my blood—then inject 50 billion exosomes to reduce inflammation. It keeps me feeling like I’m 30, even though I’m 70.

The UAE has prioritised healthcare innovation for decades, which is why the best tools and doctors are here.

When you have a rough day, what helps you reset?

Exercise. I bike 12 miles to clear my head. And I’ve learned not to let ups and downs affect me too much. Every day brings setbacks and wins. If something bad happens, I just wait a few hours — something good usually follows.