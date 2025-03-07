Intuitive Machines has landed on the Moon a second time and like the previous mission they are reporting that the IM-2 mission Athena lander is “somewhat on its side”.

The Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 Athena lunar lander touched down at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST on March 6, 2025. During the landing phase it appeared the descent was going according to mission parameters.

From left to right: Steve Altemus, CEO, Intuitive Machines; Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters; Clayton Turner, associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters; and Tim Crain, chief growth officer, Intuitive Machines. Credit: Intuitive Machines Credit: NASA

The NASA post-landing news conference included Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters; Clayton Turner, associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters; Steve Altemus, CEO, Intuitive Machines, and Tim Crain, chief growth officer, Intuitive Machines.

According to Tim Crain, senior vice president of Intuitive Machines, the laser altimeters had been providing “noisy” data which “remained noisy all the way until touchdown”.

IM-2 Mission in Low Lunar Orbit. Credit: Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines released a statement today that read in part:

“The IM-2 mission lunar lander, Athena, landed 250 meters from its intended landing site in the Mons Mouton region of the lunar south pole, inside of a crater. This was the southernmost lunar landing and surface operations ever achieved.”

“Images downlinked from Athena on the lunar surface confirmed that Athena was on her side. After landing, mission controllers were able to accelerate several program and payload milestones, including NASA’s PRIME-1 suite, before the lander’s batteries depleted.”

NASA had hoped to deploy the Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment, known as PRIME-1, and a small hopping drone.

“With the direction of the sun, the orientation of the solar panels, and extreme cold temperatures in the crater, Intuitive Machines does not expect Athena to recharge. The mission has concluded and teams are continuing to assess the data collected throughout the mission.”

“This southern pole region is lit by harsh sun angles and limited direct communication with the Earth. This area has been avoided due to its rugged terrain and Intuitive Machines believes the insights and achievements from IM-2 will open this region for further space exploration.”

NASA had already selected Intuitive Machines for another mission, IM-3, which will “deliver four science and technology demonstration payloads to Reiner Gamma on the Moon at the firm fixed price of $77,500,000”.

