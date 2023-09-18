The release date and time for Invasion Season 2 Episode 6 has been revealed. The next episode will be available on Apple TV+. The next episode will feature five ordinary people struggling to make sense of the unfortunate events unfolding around them in this wider story about an alien species’ visit to Earth that threatens mankind.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Invasion Season 2 Episode 6 release date is September 27, 2023.

The Invasion Season 2 Episode 6 release time is:

12 AM PT

3 AM ET

8 AM BST

9 AM CEST

Where to watch Invasion Season 2 Episode 6

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Apple TV+.

To watch episode 6, you can subscribe to Apply TV Plus for a $6.99/month plan. It would also enable you to have a 7-day free trial. You just need to download the app, register, and make the subscription payment.

Season 2 of the sci-fi TV series features Earth being attacked by aliens. The main characters dive deep into solutions to protect the planet and survive among the extraterrestrial beings. The first episode premiered on August 23, 2023, and the finale will air on October 24, 2023. The cast of the series includes:

Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik

Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole

Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato

Billy Barratt as Casper Morrow

Azhy Robertson as Luke Malik

Tara Moayedi as Sarah Malik

Daisuke Tsuji as Kaito Kawaguchi

India Brown as Jamila Huston

The official synopsis for Invasion reads:

“Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence; events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.”