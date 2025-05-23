[ Cliquez pour la version française ]

By Aparajita Ramakrishnan, The Gates Foundation, and Marie Ba, Ouagadougou Partnership

Every two minutes, a woman dies from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth. The effects of maternal mortality go beyond the delivery room. The futures of children, families, communities and economies are jeopardised with every premature death.1,2

In West African Economic and Monetary Union countries (WAEMU), maternal mortality is the highest in the world. Most of these deaths are preventable with the right interventions—access to modern contraceptives, skilled birth attendants and quality prenatal and postnatal care. There is an urgent need to ensure women and girls in the region can access these interventions, as well as support to make informed choices about their health and future –guaranteeing better chances at survival.3,4

Keeping countless women and girls from reaching their full potential:

The cost of inaction

Research reveals that only 13% of married women aged 15–49 in West Africa use family planning methods. This is exacerbated by the lack of family planning among 26% of women in the region.5

The reasons are complex—cultural stigma, financial constraints and a lack of information—but the impact is clear: unplanned pregnancies endanger lives and perpetuate cycles of economic instability.

Also, limiting access to contraceptives in West Africa are disruptions in supply chains. Delays in procurement, inadequate storage facilities and logistical bottlenecks mean essential contraceptives frequently run out in clinics and pharmacies, particularly in rural areas. Dependence on international suppliers adds another layer of uncertainty with global shortages and major aid organisations halting funding to low- and middle-income countries further restricting availability. Without consistent access, women face increased risks of unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions and health complications, high access these urgent need for stronger regional supply networks and investment in local manufacturing. With these circumstances thrown into the mix, innovative partnerships for change are needed more than ever.

Scaling what works

The good news is we can change this picture. Countries across West Africa have demonstrated that real progress is achievable when governments, civil society and private sector partners commit to family planning and maternal health. For example, the Ouagadougou Partnership has led the charge in expanding access to family planning across nine West African countries, with more than 3.8 million additional women and girls using modern contraception since 2011. Yet, millions more remain without access.6 . However, further investing in stronger regional supply networks and local manufacturing will greatly reduce unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions and health complications.

Turning commitment into lasting change

For the last two decades, the Gates Foundation has partnered with governments, community organisations, advocacy groups and private sector stakeholders to change the narrative for women and girls in West Africa.

Ensuring that every woman in the region has access to quality family planning and maternal healthcare is within reach, but only if we act decisively. Governments must prioritise funding and implementation of family planning initiatives, and concurrently, the private sector must step up with innovations that expand access.

This is a defining moment. Investing in women’s health today improves individual lives and lays the foundation for a stronger, more resilient West Africa.