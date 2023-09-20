Afternoon summary

Time for a quick recap.

Investors have been slashing bets on UK interest rates being increased again tomorrow, after a suprise fall in UK inflation.

Britain’s cost of living crisis eased a little last month, with August’s annual inflation rate dropping to 6.7% from 6.8% in July.

Annual inflation slowed slightly in August 2023: Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs rose by 6.3% in the 12 months to August, down from 6.4% in July

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 6.7%, down from 6.8% in July https://t.co/Ve9iV25p0e pic.twitter.com/TCZp8gJ0yV — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 20, 2023

Economists had expected a rise, to around 7%, due to rising petrol prices. But instead, the headline rate of inflation fell – as did underlying (or ‘core’) inflation.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has hailed the drop as evidence that the government’s plan to halve inflation was on track.

And City investors have been reacting by cutting forecasts for UK interest rates.

Before today, another increase in borrowing costs at noon tomorrow looked to be nailed on. Now it’s more of a coin toss.

Right now, the markets indicate there is a 51% chance that the Bank of England leaves interest rates on hold, for the first time since November 2021, at their current level of 5.25%.

But that leaves a 49% chance that policymakers vote for another rise, taking Bank rate up to 5.5%.

Financial experts are split on what will happen.

Goldman Sachs predicts the BoE will hold rates unchanged, saying:

Combined with their recent dovish commentary, we now expect the MPC to keep Bank Rate unchanged tomorrow and lower our forecast for the terminal policy rate to 5.25% (from 5.5% before).

Sushil Wadhwani, a former Bank of England policymaker, told Radio 4’s Today programme:

I think it makes it less likely that the Bank of England will need to raise interest rates tomorrow.

Berenberg Bank says the decision, due at noon tomorrow, is on a knife-edge.

But another bank, BNP Paribas, predicts the BoE will plump for a ‘dovish’ hike’ – which means raising interest rates, but hinting that they’ve now reached their peak.

The pound fell to a four-month low when the inflation data was released, but has now recovered back to $1.24.

Shares in UK housebuilders have risen, helping to push up the FTSE 100 stock index by almost 1% today.