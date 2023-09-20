Afternoon summary
Time for a quick recap.
Investors have been slashing bets on UK interest rates being increased again tomorrow, after a suprise fall in UK inflation.
Britain’s cost of living crisis eased a little last month, with August’s annual inflation rate dropping to 6.7% from 6.8% in July.
Economists had expected a rise, to around 7%, due to rising petrol prices. But instead, the headline rate of inflation fell – as did underlying (or ‘core’) inflation.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has hailed the drop as evidence that the government’s plan to halve inflation was on track.
And City investors have been reacting by cutting forecasts for UK interest rates.
Before today, another increase in borrowing costs at noon tomorrow looked to be nailed on. Now it’s more of a coin toss.
Right now, the markets indicate there is a 51% chance that the Bank of England leaves interest rates on hold, for the first time since November 2021, at their current level of 5.25%.
But that leaves a 49% chance that policymakers vote for another rise, taking Bank rate up to 5.5%.
Financial experts are split on what will happen.
Goldman Sachs predicts the BoE will hold rates unchanged, saying:
Combined with their recent dovish commentary, we now expect the MPC to keep Bank Rate unchanged tomorrow and lower our forecast for the terminal policy rate to 5.25% (from 5.5% before).
Sushil Wadhwani, a former Bank of England policymaker, told Radio 4’s Today programme:
I think it makes it less likely that the Bank of England will need to raise interest rates tomorrow.
Berenberg Bank says the decision, due at noon tomorrow, is on a knife-edge.
But another bank, BNP Paribas, predicts the BoE will plump for a ‘dovish’ hike’ – which means raising interest rates, but hinting that they’ve now reached their peak.
The pound fell to a four-month low when the inflation data was released, but has now recovered back to $1.24.
Shares in UK housebuilders have risen, helping to push up the FTSE 100 stock index by almost 1% today.
Key events
Sebastian Vismara, financial economist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, is in the camp forecasting the Bank of England will raise interest rates tomorrow.
Vismara explains that the welcome fall in underlying inflation could be ‘another false dawn’, so the BoE will want to see more signs that inflationary pressures are easing:
“The unexpected fall in UK headline CPI inflation from 6.8% in July to 6.7% in August (vs BoE and consensus at 7.1%) will be of great comfort for the Bank of England. Most importantly, core CPI inflation fell even more sharply from 6.9% to 6.2% (consensus 6.8%), and services inflation declined from 7.4% to 6.8% (vs BoE at 7.2%). The BoE sees the latter as key to judge the persistence of domestic price pressures.
We think the BoE will still hike interest rates by a further 25bps to 5.50% tomorrow. This could be the last hike given the recent loosening in the labour market and weakening in activity, but we think that risks for rates remain to the upside in the near term. UK wage growth data keeps surprising to the upside relative than the Bank’s forecasts, and core inflation remains high and has been very sticky, at least until recently. Energy prices have surged in the past few months and could increase further.
The global economy has been weakening since the last quarter, but not by enough to create much slack. In other words, there remains the risk that this easing in core inflation proves to be another false dawn, and that today’s fall stalls or even reverses in the coming months. The BoE is likely to want to see broader disinflation trends in play before ending its hiking cycle.”
Afternoon summary
Time for a quick recap.
Investors have been slashing bets on UK interest rates being increased again tomorrow, after a suprise fall in UK inflation.
Britain’s cost of living crisis eased a little last month, with August’s annual inflation rate dropping to 6.7% from 6.8% in July.
Economists had expected a rise, to around 7%, due to rising petrol prices. But instead, the headline rate of inflation fell – as did underlying (or ‘core’) inflation.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has hailed the drop as evidence that the government’s plan to halve inflation was on track.
And City investors have been reacting by cutting forecasts for UK interest rates.
Before today, another increase in borrowing costs at noon tomorrow looked to be nailed on. Now it’s more of a coin toss.
Right now, the markets indicate there is a 51% chance that the Bank of England leaves interest rates on hold, for the first time since November 2021, at their current level of 5.25%.
But that leaves a 49% chance that policymakers vote for another rise, taking Bank rate up to 5.5%.
Financial experts are split on what will happen.
Goldman Sachs predicts the BoE will hold rates unchanged, saying:
Combined with their recent dovish commentary, we now expect the MPC to keep Bank Rate unchanged tomorrow and lower our forecast for the terminal policy rate to 5.25% (from 5.5% before).
Sushil Wadhwani, a former Bank of England policymaker, told Radio 4’s Today programme:
I think it makes it less likely that the Bank of England will need to raise interest rates tomorrow.
Berenberg Bank says the decision, due at noon tomorrow, is on a knife-edge.
But another bank, BNP Paribas, predicts the BoE will plump for a ‘dovish’ hike’ – which means raising interest rates, but hinting that they’ve now reached their peak.
The pound fell to a four-month low when the inflation data was released, but has now recovered back to $1.24.
Shares in UK housebuilders have risen, helping to push up the FTSE 100 stock index by almost 1% today.
Edward Hutchings, Head of Rates at Aviva Investors, is also forecasting a rise in UK borrowing costs at noon tomorrow, saying:
“We expect the Bank of England to deliver a further 0.25% hike this week, their fifteenth hike in a row without a single pause. With this being delivered the day after the latest inflation data, it’s the narrative of the MPC Minutes released that are absolutely key in determining the current thinking of the Committee.
We expect they will be a little more balanced but also more forward-looking in their approach, thereby providing time to assess the lagged effects of the hikes delivered so far.
We believe this will likely be the last hike in this interest rate cycle unless the employment data strengthens significantly further from here.”
BNP Paribas predict ‘dovish hike’ tomorrow
Today’s UK inflation data now make tomorrow’s Bank of England meeting a close call between a pause and a hike, say analysts at BNP Paribas.
They told clients that the softness in today’s inflation data came as a shock “to us, the market and the BoE” (as we reported back at 6.30am, the markets expected a rise in inflation today).
BNP Paribas predict the Bank will vote to raise borrowing costs, though, saying:
-
Today’s soft UK CPI inflation data make tomorrow’s BoE decision a finely balanced one, but we maintain the MPC will err on the side of caution with a ‘dovish’ 25bp hike.
-
We think that the MPC will look past some of the weakness in services inflation, as it may be driven by volatility in summer pricing, and wait to be more certain of a more sustained softening in underlying inflationary pressures.
-
Risk management considerations would point to the BoE acting tomorrow rather than later.
Jürgen Maier, the former chief executive of Siemens UK, has criticised Rishi Sunak’s decision to (we believe) backtrack on the country’s net zero goals.
Maier says on X that:
I know from the many business people I speak to every week, that we are quietly getting on with our net zero plans. Sadly though, this Government is no longer with us.
You can track the latest here:
The debate at this month’s Bank of England policymakers meeting will be “particularly heated”, predicts Tomasz Wieladek, chief European economist at T. Rowe Price.
Wieladek says the Bank must juggle a mix of economic data. As well as today’s fall in inflation, the UK unemployment rate has started to rise, and the RICS housing market survey and the CBI retail survey have suggested the real economy is likely sliding into recession.
On the other hand, wage growth has been higher than the Bank expected.
Wieladek predicts this will mean we get one more increase in interest rates, tomorrow.
Although near-term inflation dynamics are looking better, and the weakness in demand demonstrates the monetary policy transmission mechanism is working, the medium-term inflation outlook likely worsened since August due to higher pay growth surprises.
Given this news, I expect the BoE to reach a compromise. It will hike by 25bps but also indicate this is probably the last rate rise in the cycle.
There are risks the BoE remains on hold.
Tomorrow’s UK interest rate decision looks like a coin toss after today’s surprisingly encouraging inflation report, says Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for UK & EMEA at OANDA.
What’s interesting is that markets now view tomorrow’s BoE interest rate decision as a coin toss between 25 basis points and hold.
Perhaps the MPC’s words from earlier this month in front of the Treasury Select Committee are still ringing in traders ears but given the entirety of the data, I think we’re more likely to see an ECB-style dovish hike tomorrow than a Fed-style stuttered exit.
During that Committee hearing, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey predicted a ‘marked fall’ in inflation this year, and indicated that interest rates were near their peak.
Jack Barnett of The Times reports that Goldman Sachs is ‘a bit of an outlier’, by predicting the Bank of England will hold rates unchanged tomorrow (see earlier post):
Mike Riddell, head of Macro Unconstrained at Allianz Global Investors, predicts the Bank of England will raise interest rates tomorrow, but that it will be the last rise this cycle.
Riddell reckons the Bank will pause after this month’s meeting, to assess the economic damage caused by its steady increase in borrowing costs
He says:
-
We expect the Bank of England (BoE) to hike this month for the last time despite the surprise drop in inflation reported this week.
-
From our point of view, damage to the UK economy from all the global rate hikes this year is likely to be substantial, leading the BoE to pause after September to survey the damage.
-
We believe that this is the peak in global interest rates.
Dr Arun Singh, global chief economist at data analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet, warns that the increase in the oil price in recent months could push inflation higher soon:
“While it’s great to see that the Bank of England’s measures are continuing to lower inflation, this surprise drop in headline inflation implies businesses should remain cautious – particularly since global crude oil prices are rising rapidly, which could lead to higher fuel costs and another rise in inflation in coming months.
While it still seems likely that the BoE will raise rates, given the persistence and strength of service sector inflation and wage growth, this unexpected drop today has significantly raised the odds of the central bank pausing.
Should the BoE move to raise interest rates, we will be looking for signals that it is ready to hold rates for an extended period of time.
The other big story in business this morning is that prime minister Rishi Sunk is, reportedly, planning to row back on some of the government’s net zero policies.
The PM is expected to drop measures that impose a direct cost on consumers, which could include delaying a planned ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 until 2035.
Car industry leaders have already slammed the move, which leaked last night, as “incredibly confusing” and “hugely retrograde”.
Sunak has now holding an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the situation with ministers, and the word from Westminster is that he’ll give a press conference at 4.30pm today to outline the u-turn.
Sunak’s own MPs seem split about the plan too, with rightwingers sceptical about climate measures delighted, and green Tories alarmed.
Our Politics Liveblog has all the action:
Confirmation that the City now believes the Bank of England is more likely to leave interest rates on hold tomorrow, than to raise them again:
Kim Crawford, global rates portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management, argues that it’s too early for the Bank of England to pause its interest rate increases.
Crawford cautions that the BoE shouldn’t declare victory in the fight against inflation too soon, by leaving rate on hold tomorrow.
‘The Bank of England’s decision is more finely balanced as activity data weakens more clearly, but a pause at this meeting could backfire.
‘Since the last meeting, services inflation has come in lower than the Bank of England’s forecasts, and there has been clearer demand-led loosening in the labour market, but wage growth has still continued to surprise to the upside.
‘It is too early for the Bank of England to be sufficiently confident that the current level of interest rates – even if held for a longer time – will be enough to return inflation to target, when it is staring down the barrel of 8% private sector wage growth.
‘The Bank of England has to prioritize its inflation credibility, and a pause here could be declaring victory too soon
British government bonds, or gilts, have had a strong morning after this morning’s inflation report fuelled expectations that the Bank of England could leave interest rates on hold tomorrow.
Two-year UK bond prices, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations, have jumped. That has pushed down the yield on these two-year gilts by 13 basis points, to 4.86% from 4.99% last night.
For context, they had been as high as 5.5% in July, before we saw signs that UK inflation was starting to meaningfully fall this summer.
Here’s Bloomberg on how this morning’s inflation report has shaken up the City:
Traders slashed the odds of a Bank of England interest-rate increase this week after data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in the UK.
Swap-market pricing now implies less than a 50% chance for a quarter-point hike by the BOE on Thursday, a significant shift from an increase being seen as all but guaranteed earlier this week. That also contrasts with economists’ expectations for another hike to 5.5%.
Goldman: Bank of England will hold interest rates tomorrow
Goldman Sachs, the Wall Street bank, have cut their forecast for UK interest rate rises for the second time this week.
Goldman now predicts that the Bank of England will leave interest rates on hold at 5.25% at noon on Thursday, having previously expected a rise.
Following the drop in UK inflation this morning, they say:
Combined with their recent dovish commentary, we now expect the MPC to keep Bank Rate unchanged tomorrow and lower our forecast for the terminal policy rate to 5.25% (from 5.5% before).
On Monday, Goldman dropped their forecast that the Bank would raise interest rates at its November meeting, but make one more rate rise tomorrow.
The money markets are now indicating the Bank of England is more likely to leave interest rates on hold tomorrow than to raise them.
The latest predictions, based on the price of interest rate swaps traded between investors, are that ‘no change’ is a 55% chance, while an increase in borrowing costs (to 5.5%) is a 45% prospect.