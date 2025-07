TAMPA, Fla. — Economic headwinds did not stop investments in core space companies from reaching their highest level in more than a year at $3.2 billion for the second quarter of 2025, according to early-stage investor Space Capital.

To continue reading this article: Register now and get

3 free articles every month. You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time. Sign in to an existing account Get unlimited access to

SpaceNews.com now. Use code SNLAUNCH for 30% off your first payment. Subscriptions renew automatically at full price. Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. Only one discount code valid per subscription. See all subscription options