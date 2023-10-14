The second season of Invincible premieres on November 3 on Prime Video, and if you thought the first run of the adult animated series was a bloody exploration of superhero action, then you’re going to need to prepare yourself for some multiversal mayhem. After all, multiverses are all the rage these days! Starring Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, an 18-year-old rookie hero who discovers a dark secret about his father and heritage, Invincible Season 2 sees Grayson on the mend after the catastrophic events of the previous episodes. You can check out the first trailer for the new season below.

With his father Omni-Man having left Earth, Grayson is more determined than ever to help the world as Invincible, taking on massive threats and saving the day. The big threat this season will be Angstrom Levy, a scientist with the power to travel to alternate dimensions. In an effort to expand his knowledge of the dimensions that he could safely travel to, Levy would enlist the aid of the Mauler twins to help him, but an ill-fated encounter would leave Levy disfigured and hellbent on revenge against Invincible.

Things only get worse from there, and for anyone who has read the comic book arcs, you’ll know that Levy’s plan would cause global devastation. The first half of Invincible season two’s eight-episode run will premiere on November 3, with new episodes airing weekly, and after a mid-season break, the second half will premiere in early 2024.

The show returns with a stacked cast of voice actors joining Yeun, as Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and JK Simmons all return to voice their respective characters.