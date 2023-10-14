After releasing a poster for the second season yesterday, Prime Video has dropped a new Invincible Season 2 trailer for the superhero series adaptation’s return. The new season is set to premiere on Friday, November 3, on Prime Video.

Check out the new Invincible Season 2 trailer on YouTube below (watch more trailers):

Based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s comic book series, Invincible is described as a suspenseful, action-filled, emotion-packed series. The adaptation features the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Chris Diamantopoulos, and more.

New cast members to Season 2 will also include Sterling K. Brown, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, and Peter Cullen.

What happened in Invincible Season 1?

Invincible Season 1 centered around Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old boy who begins to develop superpowers like super strength, flight, and super speed. He then begins to train to use his abilities under the guidance of his father, Nolan Grayson, who is one of the most powerful superheroes on Earth, Omni-Man.