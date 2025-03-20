Behind closed doors inside a resort in western Greece, International Olympic Committee members elected the first female president of the largest global sporting organization on Thursday.

Kirsty Coventry will become the IOC’s 10th president after members from across the world cast their secret vote and tabbed the 41-year-old on the first ballot. She will replace outgoing president Thomas Bach, who’s held the job since 2013, in June.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to be elected as president of the International Olympic Committee. I want to sincerely thank my fellow members for their trust and support,” said Coventry, who gets an eight-year mandate into 2033.

“The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamt of this moment. I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president, and also the first from Africa. I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.”

Coventry was a seven-time medallist in the pool for Zimbabwe over five Olympic Games, most recently competing in Rio in 2016. She was twice an Olympic champion in the 200-metre backstroke.

‘We have got some work together’

In addition to being the first female president, she will be the second youngest to lead the organization and the first from Africa.

“I will make all of you very, very proud and hopefully extremely confident in the decision you have taken,” Coventry said in her acceptance speech. “Now we have got some work together.”

Coventry’s win also was a victory for Bach, who has long been seen as promoting her as his successor. He did not use his right to vote.

“Congratulations to Kirsty Coventry on her election as the 10th IOC president,” he said. “I warmly welcome the decision of the IOC members and look forward to strong cooperation, particularly during the transition period. There is no doubt that the future for our Olympic Movement is bright and that the values we stand for will continue to guide us through the years to come.”

Walking to the podium, she was congratulated and kissed on both cheeks by Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., who was her expected closest rival in the vote.

Also in the race were four presidents of sports governing bodies: Track and field’s Sebastian Coe, skiing’s Johan Eliasch, cycling’s David Lappartient, and gymnastics’ Morinari Watanabe. Also contending was Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan.

Coventry will formally replace her mentor Bach on June 23 — officially Olympic Day — as the 10th IOC president in its 131-year history. Bach reached the maximum 12 years in office.

Key challenges for Coventry will be steering the Olympic movement through political and sporting issues toward the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, including engaging in diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Coventry’s IOC will also need to find a host for the 2036 Summer Games which could go to India or the Middle East.