CARLSBAD, Calif. – Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:) today unveiled positive outcomes from its Phase 3 clinical trials for donidalorsen, a treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). The data, presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress, showed that donidalorsen significantly reduced monthly HAE attack rates and improved patients’ quality of life.

The OASIS-HAE study compared donidalorsen injections every four weeks or eight weeks against a placebo. Results revealed an 81% decrease in monthly attack rates for the four-week dosing and a 55% reduction for the eight-week dosing, both statistically significant. Additionally, over 25 weeks, the four-week dosing regimen demonstrated a reduction in severe to moderate attacks by 89% and attacks requiring acute therapy by 92%.

Patients transitioning from other HAE prophylactics to donidalorsen in the OASISplus study experienced a further 62% reduction in attack rates. Furthermore, 84% of these patients preferred donidalorsen over their previous treatments, citing better control and ease of administration.

Donidalorsen was generally well-tolerated across both studies, with no serious treatment-related adverse events reported. The most common side effect noted was injection site reactions.

Ionis CEO Brett Monia expressed optimism about donidalorsen’s potential to improve the treatment landscape for HAE, a genetic condition characterized by recurrent swelling attacks. The company is seeking regulatory approval for donidalorsen, aiming to add it to their commercial pipeline upon approval.

The comprehensive OASIS clinical program has positioned donidalorsen as a promising prophylactic option for HAE patients, with the potential for monthly or bimonthly self-administration via an autoinjector.

The information in this article is based on a press release.

