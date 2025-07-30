has just released iOS 18.6, likely the last major update before iOS 26 arrives this fall, as per a report. Along with important bug fixes and security improvements, this update is the perfect opportunity to fine-tune your iPhone and unlock some powerful but lesser-known features that can make a real difference in your day-to-day experience, as per a CNET report.

Whether you’ve just installed the update or haven’t explored your settings in a while, here are 10 hidden iOS 18 tweaks that can boost your iPhone’s performance, privacy, and ease of use; most take less than a minute to set up, as compiled by CNET.

1. Customize your Mail app experience

The new Mail categories sort your emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions, but if you prefer a simple chronological inbox, you can switch off categories or choose to view all mail in one list, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Texas AI centers guzzle 463 million gallons, now residents are asked to cut back on showers

Live Events

2. Personalize the lock screen buttons

For the first time, you can replace the flashlight and camera shortcuts on the lock screen with other useful functions like Shazam music recognition, Dark Mode, or even a shortcut to your Wallet, as per CNET.

ALSO READ: Pentagon’s new missile could checkmate China — why everyone’s talking about it

3. Prioritize important notifications with Apple Intelligence

Under Settings > Notifications, enable “Prioritize Notifications” so your iPhone highlights alerts from contacts or apps you care about most, helping reduce distraction from less important messages, according to the CNET report.

4. Reprogram the Action button on newer iPhones

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or later, you can now customize the Action button to perform a variety of tasks beyond silent mode, including launching the camera, controlling Apple TV, or using Shazam, as per CNET.

5. Rearrange your home screen with more freedom

iOS 18 lets you move app icons almost anywhere on the grid, so your favorite wallpaper won’t get hidden. You can also apply Dark Mode to the entire home screen, tint all icons a unified color, or even enlarge icons while hiding their labels, according to the report by CNET.

6. Customize Control Center like never before

Make Control Center your own by rearranging controls, resizing buttons for more info, and adding new options. Plus, it now spans multiple screens, so you can prioritize what’s most useful to you, as per the report.

7. Lock or hide sensitive apps

To keep prying eyes away, you can require Face ID or Touch ID to open certain apps. For even more privacy, apps can be hidden from your home screen and stored in a locked folder within the App Library, as per the CNET report.

8. Stop videos from looping automatically

If you’re tired of videos replaying endlessly in the Photos app, simply go to Settings > Photos and turn off Loop Videos. You can also disable Auto-Play Motion for videos to avoid auto-playing altogether, according to the report.

9. Zoom in on your calendar for better planning

In Month view, pinch to zoom and see your schedule from colored bars to detailed event names. The Day view also offers a new Multi Day option, showing two days side by side without switching to landscape, as per CNET.

10. Enhance dialogue in the TV app

Struggling to hear conversations in movies or shows? While watching, tap the audio settings and enable “Enhance Dialogue” to reduce background noise and boost speech clarity, as per the CNET report.

FAQs

Can I change the lock screen buttons like the flashlight or camera?

Yes. iOS 18 lets you swap those buttons for things like Shazam, Dark Mode, or Wallet. Just long-press your lock screen, tap Customize, and pick what you want, as per the CNET report.

Is it possible to lock apps so no one else can open them?

Yes. Long-press the app icon and choose to require Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. You can even hide apps in a locked folder in the App Library, as per the CNET report.

