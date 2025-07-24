Transcript:

Centuries ago, Iowa was covered in prairies with thick grasses and rich soils.

But as farms and housing developments spread, those prairies disappeared and the soil degraded.

Kasey Hutchinson works for Johnson County, Iowa. She says healthy soils have many benefits, including reducing stormwater runoff.

Hutchinson: “Healthy soil can soak up so much water. This is key for preventing pollutants from getting to our creeks and streams, because if you can soak up more water, you have less runoff to pick up those pollutants.”

Johnson County is reimbursing residents for part of the cost of aerating and adding compost to their lawns, which helps nutrients and water filter into the soil.

Residents can also receive guidance and free plants to grow “pocket prairies” – patches of native vegetation that rebuild soil and help water seep underground.

These efforts are especially important as climate change causes more heavy downpours in Iowa.

Hutchinson: “The more water that we can soak into our soil, the better off we are in preparing for these increased, more intense rain events.”

And thick, rich dirt can store a lot of planet-warming carbon. So with these efforts, Iowans can help reduce climate change and adapt to its impacts.

Reporting credit: Ethan Freedman / ChavoBart Digital Media