



Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is under scrutiny following two disappointing seasons. He could certainly be on the proverbial hot seat if his Cyclones finish poorly again.

But Campbell clearly doesn’t want to hear any “hot seat” talk from fans, judging from his reaction to postgame heckling from a fan.

In fairness, both Campbell and Iowa State supporters were likely upset after the Cyclones’ 10–7 defeat to Ohio on Saturday. Losing to the MAC-leading Bobcats on their home field was far from disgraceful. But Iowa State lost by three points after a 37-yard field goal was ruled no good despite appearing to clear the uprights.

As the Cyclones headed back to the locker room following the loss, Campbell was heckled by a fan who yelled, “Hey Campbell, what are you doing? You’re on the hot seat. You’re on the hot seat.”

Matt Campbell = a little heated pic.twitter.com/62BGFLIkTP — 𝐊-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞 (@KStateWildcatFP) September 16, 2023

Campbell has surely heard worse remarks from fans, but this detractor was an Iowa State fan wearing a Cyclones jersey. Perhaps that was what offended the coach. Or maybe the “hot seat” jeers hit a nerve after a tough loss amid a recent decline in the Cyclones’ performance.

Whatever the reason, Campbell turned around toward the fan but was held back from a direct confrontation by security, fellow coaches, and players.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is facing criticism for the Cyclones’ recent failures. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Going after a vocal fan certainly doesn’t look good, especially for a college head coach. Perhaps he’s particularly sensitive over the decline of what once looked like a very promising career. Campbell was one of the hottest names in coaching after Iowa State went 9–3 and won the Fiesta Bowl in 2020, even drawing NFL interest.

Since then, however, the Cyclones have gone 12–15 overall and finished 10th in the Big 12 last season. And the conference will only get tougher with recent additions.







