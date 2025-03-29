As Gujarat Titans (GT) prepare to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their second match of IPL 2025, all eyes will be on the playing conditions at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both teams are coming off opening-game defeats and will be eager to get their first points on the board. With both sides boasting power-packed batting lineups, the surface at Ahmedabad is expected to play a significant role in shaping the contest. While Mumbai Indians will rely on their experienced top order, including Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, Gujarat Titans will look to captain Shubman Gill and the in-form Jos Buttler to fire.

Meanwhile, the bowlers from both teams will need to adjust their strategies based on the pitch behavior, making the toss and game-time conditions even more crucial.

GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch conditions

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its batting-friendly nature, and early indications suggest that the pitch will be no different for this encounter. The surface has consistently produced high-scoring games, with a combined total of 475 runs being scored in the last IPL match played here. The pitch has true bounce, which makes stroke-making easier for batters, and the relatively short boundaries (64m and 66m on the sides) further aid run-scoring.

While the surface has a thin layer of grass, it is unlikely to significantly assist fast bowlers early on. However, spinners may find some grip as the match progresses, especially in the second innings. Historically, a score of 200 has been breached in 10 out of the last 17 matches at this venue, making it a high-scoring ground.Additionally, with dew expected to settle in during the second innings, chasing will likely be the preferred strategy. Teams winning the toss may opt to field first to take advantage of the easier batting conditions under lights.

IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Ahmedabad weather today

Ahmedabad is set to experience a hot and dry evening on match day, with no rain expected to interrupt proceedings. The temperature will hover just above 30 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, cooling down slightly as the evening progresses.

Humidity levels will be moderate, meaning players will have to manage dehydration and fatigue, especially fast bowlers who might find it challenging to maintain intensity in the latter stages of their spells. Wind speeds are expected to remain low, ensuring that the playing conditions remain stable throughout the game.

