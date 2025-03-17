Shardul Thakur: Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur may be on the verge of making a comeback, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) likely to sign him as an injury replacement, ToI reported. Thakur was seen training with the LSG squad on Sunday, wearing the team’s kit, and also joined the players in Holi celebrations, fuelling speculation about his imminent inclusion.

LSG is struggling with multiple injuries to its pace attack, with Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan yet to receive clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). With less than a week to go before their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals on March 24, the franchise appears to be moving quickly to bolster its squad.

Although there has been no official word from LSG, images of Thakur bowling at the training camp have gone viral on social media. The experienced pacer, who played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 before being released ahead of the mega auction, has previously represented franchises such as Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Thakur’s recent domestic form makes him a strong candidate for a return to the IPL. He played a crucial role in Mumbai’s victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy campaign in the 2024-25 season, taking 15 wickets in nine matches. He followed that up with an impressive Ranji Trophy campaign, where he picked up 35 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.62.

Over his IPL career, the 32-year-old has taken 94 wickets in 95 matches, with an average of 30.52 and an economy rate of 9.23. His best figures in the league stand at four for 36. With LSG’s pace department hit by injuries, Thakur’s experience and ability to deliver under pressure could provide much-needed depth to the squad.