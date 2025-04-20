As Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the return leg of the IPL Clasico at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening, all eyes will be on the heavyweight clash that has historically delivered high drama and unforgettable moments.

With both teams at a critical juncture in IPL 2025, the stakes are high, and the presence of several match-winners on either side only adds to the buzz.

MI come into the contest with renewed momentum, having notched up consecutive wins to rise up the table. Their tactical use of the Wankhede conditions, particularly with the ball, has brought them back into playoff contention. CSK, meanwhile, are desperate to avoid another slide after a stop-start season, and will hope their veterans step up under pressure in a must-win clash.

Here are the key players to watch out for:

1. Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Back to his explosive best, SKY has looked sublime in recent outings. His strokeplay in the middle overs has dismantled spin attacks and tilted momentum in MI’s favour. If he finds form early, CSK spinners will have their hands full.

Live Events

2. Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Arguably the best death bowler in the league, Bumrah’s calm and control were on full display against SRH. His ability to stifle scoring in the final overs could be the difference in a tight game, especially if dew becomes a factor.3. MS Dhoni (CSK)

It’s Wankhede. It’s Dhoni. The veteran’s heroics in their previous clash here—when he smoked three sixes off Hardik Pandya—are still fresh in memory. Even with limited opportunities, Dhoni’s impact in crunch moments remains unmatched.

4. Noor Ahmad (CSK)

The Afghan left-arm spinner has quietly become CSK’s go-to wicket-taker, with 12 scalps this season. On a spin-friendly Wankhede track, his ability to cramp MI’s middle order will be crucial to CSK’s hopes.

5. Tilak Varma (MI)

One of MI’s most consistent performers this season, Tilak has added solidity and flair to the middle order. His ability to rotate strike and pick the right moments to attack makes him a key figure against CSK’s spinners.

6. Shivam Dube (CSK)

Though inconsistent, Dube has the power to change games in a matter of overs. If he connects on Sunday, especially against the spinners, he can give CSK a much-needed edge in the middle overs.

7. Trent Boult (MI)

While known for his early swing, Boult’s yorkers and slower ones have come in handy in the latter stages. His match-up with CSK’s top-order—particularly Rachin and Conway—could dictate the powerplay dynamics.

MI vs CSK Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth, Ayush Mhatre, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, VIjay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

