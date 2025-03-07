How to Book IPL 2025 Tickets: Online Booking Platforms

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to begin on March 22, 2025, featuring the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Fans eager to attend matches can purchase tickets online through platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm Insider, or offline at stadium box offices. Ticket prices vary based on venue, match importance, and seating category, ranging from ₹400 to ₹50,000.

Authorized platforms for online ticket purchases include:

BookMyShow

Paytm

IPLT20.com

IPL Tickets 2025: How to Book Tickets Online

Visit the chosen booking website (e.g., BookMyShow, Paytm, or IPLT20.com).Select the match you wish to attend.Choose your preferred seating category, which can range from General to VIP.

Proceed to checkout and enter your personal details.

Complete the payment using options like debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Receive a confirmation via email or SMS with your ticket details.

IPL Tickets Booking Offline

For those who prefer purchasing tickets in person:

Stadium Box Offices: Tickets are available at the respective stadiums hosting the matches.

Authorised Retail Outlets: Certain retail locations may also sell tickets.

IPL Tickets 2025: How to Book Tickets Offline

Visit the nearest authorised ticket counter at the stadium or designated retail location.

Check ticket availability for the desired match and seating category.

Purchase the ticket by making the payment in cash or through accepted payment methods.

IPL 2025 Ticket Prices

Ticket prices vary depending on the stadium and seating category. For instance, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, prices range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000.

Similarly, other venues have their own pricing structures. It’s advisable to check the specific stadium’s ticketing details for accurate pricing.

IPL 2025 Tickets: Things to remember

Early Booking: Tickets for popular matches sell out quickly. It’s advisable to book early to secure your seat.

Official Websites: Always ensure you are booking from official or authorized websites to avoid scams.

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on official announcements from the IPL or BCCI regarding ticket sales.

