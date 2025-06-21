Iran has condemned Israel for bombing its under-construction Arak heavy water reactor, saying the site was intended for peaceful purposes.
Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, said the facility was “a centre that operates for radiopharmaceutical research,” producing materials used “in the fields of health and medicine”.
Israel claimed it targeted the site on Thursday to disrupt Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons development. It has provided no evidence to back that up.
Eslami said the attack has intensified Tehran’s distrust of international inspectors, accusing the IAEA of acting as a “tool of espionage” for Israel.
He added that Iran plans to take legal action against the IAEA for its failure to prevent or condemn Israeli strikes on its nuclear infrastructure.
“There is no cause of public concern,” he said, noting that no radiation leaks occurred during the recent attacks.
The IAEA’s Rafael Grossi, however, warned earlier that while there’s currently “no danger to the public,” the risk of radiological leaks remains.