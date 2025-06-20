Iran appointed a new chief of intelligence at its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday after his predecessor was killed by Israeli strike on Sunday, the official Irna news agency reported.

The commander of Iran’s IRGC appointed Brigadier General Majid Khadami as the new head of its intelligence division, Irna said.

Khadami replaces Mohammed Kazemi, who was killed on Sunday alongside two other Revolutionary Guard officers – Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri – in an Israeli strike.

IRGC commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour had himself been recently appointed after Israel killed his predecessor Hossein Salami in a strike on June 13.

“During the years that our martyred commanders Kazemi and Mohaqeq led the IRGC Intelligence, we witnessed significant growth in all aspects of intelligence within the IRGC,” said Pakpour.

Israel launched air strikes on nuclear and military sites in Iran last week, claiming that Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon, which Iran denies and US intelligence circles corroborate.