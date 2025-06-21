Marking a critical battlefield shift, the Israeli army announced that Iran has, for the first time, used a missile equipped with multiple warheads during an attack targeting the Gush Dan region. This type of missile represents an unprecedented threat to air defense systems, most notably the Iron Dome system, which has long served as a primary shield protecting Israeli cities.

Multi-warhead vs. traditional missiles: What’s the difference?

Unlike traditional missiles that carry only a single warhead, multi-warhead missiles detonate in the air and release multiple explosive charges in different directions, akin to cluster bombs. This significantly increases the impact area and complicates interception efforts.

According to Maariv newspaper, citing Israeli military sources, one of the missiles detonated at a certain altitude and released small cluster bombs within an 8-kilometer radius. Each of these submunitions reportedly weighed around 2.5 kilograms.

Why these multi-warhead missiles pose a new challenge?

The Iron Dome defense system is primarily designed to intercept short-range, single-warhead missiles. However, when a missile carries multiple warheads that separate in mid-air, the system faces a significantly more complex task:

It must detect several small targets simultaneously.

It needs to launch multiple interceptor missiles within a very short timeframe.

It has to prioritize engaging targets based on their distinct trajectories.

This scenario rapidly depletes the system’s resources and increases the likelihood that some warheads could penetrate the airspace without being intercepted.

Troubling strike on Gush Dan region

The recent attack employing these multi-warhead missiles targeted the Gush Dan region, a central urban area encompassing Tel Aviv and its suburbs. This region is considered the heart of Israel’s economy and technology sector. The deployment of such missiles is viewed as a qualitative leap in Iran’s deterrence capabilities and raises questions about the readiness of Israeli defenses against evolving military tactics.

Iran’s dual military message

Military analyses suggest that Iran’s use of this new missile type is not merely a weapons test; it’s a strategic message from Tehran asserting its capability to overwhelm even the most advanced defense systems in the region, and potentially worldwide. This development unfolds amidst ongoing mutual escalation and rising regional tensions linked to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel reassesses its defense strategy

Israeli reports indicate that the army has initiated an urgent review of the Iron Dome’s capabilities. It may also be considering enhancing its defenses with other systems, such as David’s Sling, or adopting laser technology in the near future to counter these complex threats.

Main image credit: The war zone website.