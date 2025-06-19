Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

Trump’s coercive turn risks disastrous war with Iran

Nile Bowie analyzes the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, which threatens to drag Washington into another open-ended regime change war in the Middle East. Unless the US restrains Israel and reestablishes credible diplomacy, the conflict could spiral into a quagmire with global repercussions.

Washington’s Iran ultimatum bolsters Kremlin hardliners

James Davis assesses how the Israel-Iran war is emboldening hardliners in Moscow and diverting global attention and weapons away from Kiev. Russian elites interpret recent US diplomacy as insincere and believe Trump is either unwilling or unable to negotiate a fair settlement.

Nippon Steel acquires US Steel minus one ‘Golden Share’

Scott Foster evaluates Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel, with unprecedented political oversight built into a “Golden Share” agreement granting the US government veto power over key decisions. The acquisition offers mutual industrial benefits amid ongoing US-Japan tariff disputes.