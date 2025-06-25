Iran will hold on Saturday state funerals for senior military commanders and top scientists killed during Israel’s 12-day war, official media said.

“The national funeral ceremony for… commanders and scientists martyred in the Zionist regime’s aggression will be held on Saturday from 8:00 am (0430 GMT)” in Tehran, official news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, a day after the warring sides had agreed a ceasefire.

IRNA said that Hossein Salami, the Revolutionary Guards chief killed by Israel on the war’s first day on June 13, will be laid to rest on Thursday.