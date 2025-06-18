President Donald Trump called on Tuesday for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and warned U.S. patience was wearing thin, but said there was no intention to kill Iran’s leader “for now,” as the Israel-Iran air war raged for a sixth day.

An Israeli military official said approximately 10 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel in the early hours of Wednesday morning and most of them were intercepted. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.

Explosions were also heard in Tehran and the city of Karaj to the west of the capital, Iranian news websites reported.