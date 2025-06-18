Iran issued an evacuation warning on Wednesday for the residents of the Israeli city of Haifa, Iran’s state television reported.

“A few minutes ago, an evacuation notice was issued to Zionist settlers in Haifa to protect them from Iranian missile attacks,” state TV said.

It showed an image of the area they would target, accompanied by Hebrew text saying: “Please leave the reported area immediately – in the next few hours, armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will operate in this area… to attack the military infrastructure of the Zionist regime.”