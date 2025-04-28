Iranian authorities were still working on Sunday to control fire and smoke unleashed by Saturday’s explosion at a key commercial port in the country’s south that state media said left 40 people dead and more than 1,200 injured.

Some cargo operations resumed after activities were halted and the area was evacuated in the initial aftermath, according to Iran’s roads minister, Farzaneh Sadegh, who flew to the site in the city of Bandar Abbas to oversee investigations into the cause of the incident. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also traveled to the city, in the southern Hormozgan Province, on Sunday.

The government has declared Monday a national day of mourning.