Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib announced on state television Sunday that Tehran possesses a cache of sensitive Israeli documents, calling them a “treasure trove” that will enhance Iran’s military capabilities.

State media reported the documents contain information about Israel’s nuclear facilities, defence systems, and foreign relations with the US and European nations.

While the origin of the breach remains unclear, it may connect to last year’s alleged hack of an Israeli nuclear research centre.

Khatib stated the documents’ transfer required extensive security measures, adding: “Talking of thousands of documents would be an understatement.”

The minister confirmed the materials would be made public soon, though the methods of acquisition would remain secret.