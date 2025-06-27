Iran has no immediate plans to restart nuclear negotiations with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Thursday, according to CNN.

In a televised interview with Iran’s official IRIB news channel today, Araghchi affirmed, “No agreement or arrangement has been reached to resume negotiations, no promise has been made, and no discussions have taken place on this matter.”

He further elaborated that Iran “went through a difficult experience with the Americans, as they betrayed the negotiations in the midst of the process.” Araghchi emphasized that this experience will undoubtedly influence future decisions, but any final choice will be based on the Iranian people’s interests, not on emotions or superficial considerations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also dismissed speculation about back-channel talks, asserting that Iran’s internal reviews of its own interests are a “separate issue” from formal negotiations.

This statement comes after US President Donald Trump had earlier announced his intention to resume negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program next week.