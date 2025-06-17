Iran’s Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi said Israel’s strikes against his country “deal a blow” to diplomacy during a call Monday with his French, British, and German counterparts, AFP reported on Monday.

“The Israeli aggression against Iran in the midst of nuclear negotiations with the United States is a blow to diplomacy,” Abbas Araghchi said during a call reported by his ministry with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, the United Kingdom’s David Lammy, Germany’s Johann Wadephul, and the European Union’s head of foreign affairs Kaja Kallas.

These three countries and the EU, along with China and Russia, signed a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, but the United States later unilaterally withdrew.