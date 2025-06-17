The American newspaper The New York Times, quoting officials, reported on Wednesday that Iran would plant mines in the Strait of Hormuz if a US attack occurred, Al-Qahera News in a breaking alert reported.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing sources, stated that Iran had prepared missiles and other military equipment to strike US bases in the Middle East if the United States joined Israel’s war against it.

The US newspaper also noted that the United States had sent approximately thirty refueling aircraft to Europe. These aircraft could be used to assist fighter jets in protecting US bases or to extend the range of bombers participating in any potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

It further indicated growing concerns among American officials of a wider war, amidst Israeli pressure on the White House to intervene in its conflict with Iran.