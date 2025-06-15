Iran has launched a new wave of ballistic missiles targeting areas within occupied Jerusalem, Haifa, and the capital, Tel Aviv. This military operation is seen as a retaliation for an unprecedented Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear reactors and the assassination of a significant number of military commanders and nuclear scientists.

According to Missile Threat, a website specializing in missile detection, Iran is deploying high-impact ballistic missilesto challenge Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. The Iron Dome typically succeeds in repelling most attacks, protecting Israeli territory from such assaults.

Data published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reveals that Iran possesses over 15 active missile systems, ranging from short and medium-range missiles to cruise missiles and various ballistic missiles currently under development.

Among the most notable missiles, as per Missile Threat, are:

The “Sejjil” is an operational medium-range missile capable of striking targets up to 2,000 km away.

The “Khorramshahr,” also a 2,000 km range missile, though it remains under development.

The “Ghadr-1” and “Emad,” with ranges between 1,700 and 1,950 km. Both are upgraded versions of the “Shahab-3” missile.

Short-range missiles like the “Fateh-110,” “Zolfaghar,” and “Qiam-1,” boasting ranges between 300 and 800 km . These are considered crucial for any limited confrontation with neighboring countries or U.S. forces in the Gulf.

Iran’s military strategy goes beyond just ballistic missiles, incorporating cruise missiles like the “Soumar,” with a range of 2,000 to 3,000 km. These are engineered for low-altitude flight to bypass air defense systems. The development of anti-ship missiles such as the “Raad” further extends Iran’s threat capability into regional waters.

Military analysts assert that this combination of ballistic and cruise missiles allows Iran to execute surprise strikes on land or sea. This dual approach also grants them a significant ability to overwhelm advanced air defense systems like the Iron Dome or Patriot.

This growing arsenal poses a clear danger to Israeli targets, as most of Iran’s medium-range missiles (1,000-2,000 km) can cover the entire territory of Israel. They also represent a direct threat to U.S. bases in the Gulf, Iraq, and Syria.

The presence of these capabilities is causing increasing concern among security and defense agencies in Tel Aviv and Washington. This apprehension is compounded by Tehran’s continued missile development despite international sanctions, and its reported cooperation in this field with countries like Russia and North Korea, according to Western intelligence reports.